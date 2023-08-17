Miami Dolphins host former Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan

Eli Apple was the first cornerback signed by the Miami Dolphins this preseason and they may not be done. Jalen Ramsey, Cam Smith, Nik Needham, Kader Kohou, and Trill Williams — five cornerbacks that have dealt with injuries since training camp began.

ESPN’s Field Yates posted on X Thursday that the Dolphins hosted eighth-year vet Bryce Callahan as general manager Chris Grier and the front office attempt to overcome injuries in the secondary.

Callahan, 31, started 11 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last year — 508 of his 586 snaps came at slot cornerback. The former undrafted free agent allowed three touchdowns but also picked off a career-high three passes while allowing 11 yards per reception.

Miami’s connection to Callahan — who originally signed with the Chicago Bears in 2015 — is simple to spot. He was in Chicago until 2018 before spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Denver — that’s six-straight seasons playing under Vic Fangio.

Callahan signed a three-year contract with the Broncos in 2019 but missed the season after suffering complications from an injury the previous year. He has been active in at least 10 games for six of his seven seasons.

The Dolphins are struggling with issues in the secondary, but Callahan’s experience — especially with Fangio — gives him a chance to hit the ground running in South Florida.