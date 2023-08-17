Terron Armstead injured at Miami Dolphins joint practice with Houston Texans; carted to locker room

According to multiple posts on social media, Miami Dolphins star left tackle Terron Armstead injured his right leg during his first snap of 11 on 11 drills at today’s joint practice with the Houston Texans.

Armstead was unable to put any weight on his leg and was also unable to straighten his knee to put sneakers on after his practice cleats were removed. He was ultimately taken back into the team’s locker room via a cart.

At the time of this writing, the extent of Armstead’s injury is unknown, but if he is forced to miss time, the Dolphins will likely turn to Kendall Lamm to take his place as Lamm has been reportedly receiving the majority of the practice snaps in place of Armstead while the starter was working his way back from a minor offseason surgery.

Miami also has a former first round left tackle in Isaiah Wynn on the roster, as well as their own former first round left tackle selection, Austin Jackson.

Armstead has a long history of injuries — most recently missing four-plus games for the Dolphins in 2022.

More information will be relayed to our readers as it becomes available.

UPDATE: According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, Terron Armstead texted the reporter to say that he will “be good,” but that he will also be undergoing an MRI to be 100% certain.