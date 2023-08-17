Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle voted as one of the NFL’s Top-25 players under 25

The Miami Dolphins are a team with big expectations in 2023, and 2nd-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will likely play a huge role in the team’s success this season.

Last season, Waddle hauled in 75 catches for 1,356 yards and 8 touchdowns, and led the league with 18.1 yards per reception. The year before that, Waddle’s rookie year, he managed 104 catches (most of any rookie in NFL history) for 1,015 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

Two straight seasons of fantastic output has caught the eye of many around the league, as Waddle was named to the NFL’s “Top-25 Under 25” list, a list compiled by 5 NFL coaches and 7 front-office executives around the league.

The NFL's Top-25 players under the age of 25, per 5 NFL coaches and 7 front-office executives:



1. Justin Jefferson, WR - Vikings

2. Micah Parsons, DE - Cowboys

3. Nick Bosa, DE - 49ers

4. Patrick Surtain II, CB - Broncos

5. Ja'Mar Chase, WR - Bengals

6. Justin Herbert, QB -… pic.twitter.com/MNhrxk8a0T — Sumeet (@flameosumeet) August 17, 2023

Waddle is the 3rd-highest ranked WR on the list, behind Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. Waddle is also the only Dolphin to make the list, with other names such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and safety Jevon Holland missing out.

Tua Tagovailoa on Jaylen Waddle pic.twitter.com/u41MzdZOun — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 9, 2023

What do you think of the list? Is Waddle in the right spot? Did any other Dolphins players get snubbed? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!