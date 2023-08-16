Christian Wilkins skipping team drills amidst contract negotiations

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins’ first joint practice with the Houston Texans, their head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters. In that conversation, he confirmed that Miami’s star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is skipping team drills while in contract negotiations with the team.

The 27-year-old is looking for some long-term security from the team that drafted him, and thus he is “holding-in” instead of “holding-out” (a move that saves him from being fined) while refusing to take any snaps in 11-on-11 team drills.

“I definitely feel like I’ve done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and a new contract. I’m just focusing on ball and improving every day and just giving my all to this organization and hopefully they’ll give their all back to me,” said Wilkins last week during media availability.

Mike McDaniel acknowledged just how much Wilkins means to the team and expressed optimism that a deal would eventually get done.

“Christian is such a good player — such an important person in the locker room. He’s made it clear that he feels that his play is deserving of a contract. We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization, henceforth we are in negotiations,” said the coach. “When he next participates, that will be up to him.”

With the Dalvin Cook saga finally ending this week, the Dolphins may be ready to focus their attention on taking care of their own stars. Wilkins could be the beneficiary of that possible mindset in the near future.

More information will be relayed when it becomes available.