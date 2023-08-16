Dolphins training camp update from Cameron Wolfe.

If you’re scrolling through Twitter, or X as it’s called now, you may have seen varying reports on what’s going on in camp. Nothing has been ultra negative outside of the Jalen Ramsey injury, but sometimes it’s hard to get a clear description of what’s happening. Just feels like the reporting is conflicted. Everybody has their own opinion on what they see, so the truth usually lies somewhere in the middle.

With that said, there are only a few reporters within the Miami Dolphins media that I fully trust, and when they say something, I’m all ears. I’m sure Dolphins fans will agree with me when I say Cameron Wolfe is one of them. Wolfe has been covering the Dolphins since 2018 and has been on ESPN and NFL Network talking Dolphins. He’s a fan favorite and universally respected on Dolphins Twitter. Wolfe appeared on NFL Network yesterday and gave an update on everything he’s seen so far at Miami Dolphins training camp.

My @nflnetwork glimpse at Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins offense so far through training camp headed into joint practices with Texans this week: pic.twitter.com/O1Oodtwfs1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 16, 2023

“Boom Or Bust”?

The first thing that jumps out from what Cameron Wolfe said is that Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having a strong training camp and once again is “flashing his precise accuracy.” That’s no surprise when Tua was playing nearly MVP-level football in year 1 of Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s system, and now gets to combine that with another full offseason of learning and building that system. He’s putting everything together right on schedule.

What concerns me about what was said about the offense is that it’s becoming a “boom, or bust” type of offense. That can win you games and makes you explosive, but that’s one-dimensional football. That’s also what the offense turned into during the losing streak last year. They weren’t able to sustain drives with the running game or short passing game. Everything was contingent on Tua hitting home run shots to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It doesn’t work in the long run, and it’s not that hard to game plan against.

My feeling is that the front office didn’t do enough to upgrade the gaping holes on the offensive line, and that’s going to come back to bite us. The Dolphins desperately need third-year Guard Liam Eichenberg, or fourth-year Tackle Austin Jackson to finally turn the corner, or pray Isiah Wynn comes back to life. The silver lining is that at the end of the day, it’s still early, and it’s preseason. Nothing counts here, but when week 1 rolls around, expectations and pressure will be turned up to eleven.

Tyreeks journey to 2K

Tyreek Hill made a guarantee on his Youtube channel a few weeks ago, and at the time many people thought he was trolling. There’s no way he could be the first player in NFL history to reach two thousand yards. Well, he wasn’t trolling. He fully believes if Tua stays healthy, he will reach two thousand yards and the Dolphins will win a Superbowl. The Superbowl prediction isn’t so farfetched either now that the Dolphins have the sixth-best odds to win it all at (+2500) via DraftKings Sportsbook, but let’s just stick with the 2K milestone.

Tyreek Hill already had a career year with Tua Tagovailoa in 2022 with 1,710 yards and that was with Tua missing 5 games. It’s perfectly reasonable to think that he could do the same damage in this offense, knowing how much they are going to rely on the intermediate-to-deep passing game between Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.

From all accounts, Tyreek has been virtually unguardable in camp. He’s been flying by guys for big plays over the top and just putting others in pretzels. He’s in elite shape, motivated, and all in. The perfect recipe to strive for 2K.

Nearly impossible to stop Tyreek Hill in 1-on-1 drills.



Here’s Hill vs. Falcons CB Tre Flowers: pic.twitter.com/SvGkSxDq41 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 8, 2023

Will we see starters in the preseason?

The question that’s on everyone’s mind heading into the preseason game against the Houston Texans Saturday is if the starters are going to see some playing time. Wolfe alluded to Mike McDaniel taking it slowly and waiting to see how it all felt after joint practices before making that decision. He then reminded viewers that Tua, and the other starters last year played the second and third games of the preseason after sitting out the first. We should expect more of the same.

Trust me, I’m more for joint practices than preseason games since you can get a lot more targeted work in, but some of these guys need to take a hit before the season starts to get ready, especially Tua. You don’t get hit much in joint practices outside of the occasion fight. The only real contact being done is in the trenches. All I’m saying is that it’s better to get hit a little leading up to the real thing than to not have any contact and then just being thrown into the deep end f the pool when guys are coming for your head. I’m hoping McDaniel sticks to the same game plan as last year and has the Dolphins ready to roll in week one.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the training camp update from Cameron Wolfe and what’s surprised you so far.