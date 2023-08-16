Dolphins Reacts Survey Preseason 1: Offensive line, Cornerbacks position battles

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

The Miami Dolphins are heading into their second of three preseason games for 2023. The Houston Texans are next on the schedule for the team, but it is the position battles that really are coming into focus.

Miami has two major depth chart position battles that need to be decided. Who will claim the starting position at left guard? Who will be the starter at corneback opposite Xavien Howard? Those are questions the has to answer - and today we are give you the chance to answer them.

You can also feel free to discuss the position battles in the comments at the end of the page.