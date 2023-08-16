Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

What signing Ezekiel Elliott means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England has signed the veteran running back to a reported one-year contract.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets Sign Dalvin Cook - Gang Green Nation

Dalvin Cook provides the Jets with a great insurance policy if Breece Hall is not ready to start the season





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

For Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin, proof continually reveals itself on-field - Buffalo Rumblings

Hamlin’s journey to once again play professional football is among the greatest of sports stories ever told

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Report: J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list; is now eligible to practice - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens running back is off the Player Unable to Perform list





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Is this the most ‘likeable’ Steelers team in decades? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers roster is finally filled with exciting, talented, and likeable playmakers — on both sides of the ball.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Adam Jones says Joe Burrow is best NFL QB; praises Bengals secondary - Cincy Jungle

The former Bengals cornerback and punt returner thinks 2023 could be the team’s year!





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns injuries: Three stars leave practice with trainers during Eagles joint practice - Dawgs By Nature

Two huge potential medical issues worth watching

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans v Patriots preseason: WR Tank Dell had impact in win over NE - Battle Red Blog

A look at what wide receiver Tank Dell will bring to the Houston Texans after preseason win over New England Patriots





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Malik Willis is clearly ahead of Will Levis Is that a red flag Titans - Music City Miracles

Willis has a pretty tight hold on the Tennessee Titans QB2 job at this point





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Trevor Lawrence thinks Jacksonville Jaguars are ‘deepest we have been’ - Big Cat Country

Trevor Lawrence thinks the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars might be the best team he has been on yet.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson, coach Shane Steichen in preseason debut - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and first-year head coach Shane Steichen debuted in preseason game against Buffalo Bills.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos preseason: Russell Wilson & offense heading in right direction - Mile High Report

There was more good than bad from Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense in the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: 3 rookies who raised their stock in 34-17 win over Rams - Bolts From The Blue

Elijah Dotson headlines a trio of Chargers rookies who saw their stock rise following the 34-17 win over the Rams.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Team hopes Josh Jacobs will return ‘sooner than later’ - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said the team is encouraged star running back Josh Jacobs will soon return to the team





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Salary Cap: Chris Jones contract holdout could cost him over $6M - Arrowhead Pride

For his contract holdout, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones will pay a lot of fine money to an NFLPA charity — but he’ll probably be back to work soon.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants 2023 position battles: What does preseason opener tell us about New York depth chart? - Big Blue View

The Giants’ training camp has had heated battles, what does the first preseason game tell us about them?





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles Rookie Report Card: Jalen Carter among those showing early promise - Bleeding Green Nation

While the NFL preseason might not impact or even predict a team’s regular season record, the stakes are real for the younger players on any roster. The Philadelphia Eagles currently have 15 rookies...





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

BREAKING: Cowboys, Zack Martin reach new contract deal, holdout over - Blogging The Boys

Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have reached a new contract deal. Martin's training camp holdout is over and he will return to the team.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Three Washington Commanders players who locked up roster spots against the Cleveland Browns - Hogs Haven

Washington’s 2023 pre-season has been unusual in that it’s felt, from very early on, like the team was going to have to cut several players who, in past seasons, would have made the roster. That’s...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

The Packers’ Carrington Valentine looks like a draft steal. Now what? - Acme Packing Company

Seventh-round rookie Carrington Valentine was the standout player in the preseason opener, but what is his path to playing time in 2023?





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Teddy Bridgewater excited to mentor, challenge Jameson Williams, others - Pride Of Detroit

Teddy Bridgewater talked to the media following his practice debut in Detroit and he discussed his role, including mentoring the Lions young talent.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Chicago Bears Punt Return Problem: Velus Jones continues to struggle - Windy City Gridiron

Punt returns will have a significant impact on the Chicago Bears wide receiver room





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

T.J. Hockenson being limited in camp by ear infection - Daily Norseman

His equilibrium is off as a result

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Chiefs - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans defeats the defending champs in their preseason opener.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Can Desmond Ridder become a franchise QB? Breakdown with Derrik Klassen - The Falcoholic

Can Desmond Ridder become a franchise quarterback for the Falcons? Host Kevin Knight is joined by QB expert Derrik Klassen to evaluate Atlanta’s young QB. The duo discuss Ridder’s strengths and weaknesses and Ridder’s long-term potential in the NFL.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Carolina Panthers news: Terrace Marshall carted off field at practice - Cat Scratch Reader

The third year wide receiver reportedly injured his back.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs reportedly planning to start Baker Mayfield Week 1 of the regular season - Bucs Nation

Those that wanted Trask to start may need to wait a bit longer.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers injury updates: Brock Purdy no longer has limitations post-surgery - Niners Nation

A host of players are slated to return to practice this week, while three others won’t return this preseason





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Early returns on Jonathan Gannon, Nick Rallis and Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

The first outing for the Arizona Cardinals new coaching staff was a stark contrast from the last regime.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

What was predicted about Seahawks EDGE’s Boye Mafe’s likely development - Field Gulls

The edge rusher out of Minnesota just needed some time, now he’s ready.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams roster: Should LA cut ties with Logan Bruss on the offensive line? - Turf Show Times

Logan Bruss had a disappointing performance against the Chargers.