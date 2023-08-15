Former Miami Dolphins OT Brandon Shell retires months after signing with the Buffalo Bills

Offensive tackle Brandon Shell is retiring from the NFL after playing with the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills throughout his seven-year career.

Shell inked a one-year $1,315,000 deal with the Bills on June 1 but was not at practice on Tuesday and was put on the reserve/retired list by the team, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Shell, 31. was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former University of South Carolina offensive lineman spent four seasons in New York before joining the Seahawks on a two-year deal in 2020.

The Dolphins signed Shell to the practice squad last September, before officially joining the roster on Oct. 22. He played 669 snaps at right tackle and another 92 at left tackle while allowing just two sacks. Shell started 11 games and was called for four penalties. He started 72 games throughout his career but logged just two tackles — both coming with the Dolphins.

Miami chose to re-sign Kendall Lamm and add tenth-year vet Cedric Ogbuehi. Buffalo has begun its search to replace Shell, who was competing for a role as a backup tackle.