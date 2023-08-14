Dalvin Cook signs with New York Jets; Ezekiel Elliott to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins may have wanted to sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook, and Cook may have wanted to return to his native South Florida and play for the Dolphins, but the two sides never seemed to make an agreement a priority. Reports indicated the Dolphins had made an offer, but it was considered too low to make any agreement possible. Now, the months of rumors and speculation come to an end as Cook is signing with one of Miami’s AFC East rivals, the New York Jets.

Just a few hours after it was announced that the New England Patriots added free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott, it is now being reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelisseo and Ian Rapoport that Cook is signing with the Jets. Cook visited the Jets early in their training camp and had made comments that he would like to join quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but no deal was completed while he was in New York.

Now, it appears that deal is done. According to Pelissero, it is a one-year contract between Cook and the Jets paying him up to $8.6 million. Elliott received a one-year, $6 million contract from the Patriots.

The AFC East just loaded up on running backs, with Miami needing to face Cook and Elliott twice this year. The Dolphins' defense better have a plan to stop them, or it could be a rough four games.