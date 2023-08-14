Phinsider Faithful’s Top 5 Miami Dolphins Offensive Players

Last week I posed the question, “What are the five best offensive players or just the five offensive players that you would select from the Miami Dolphins’ current roster to start your new version of the team with if you had to choose?”

Below are some of your thoughts and answers-

Blaze453 gave us solid answers and also a post within a post. Blaze knows what effort looks like!

holland182.0 rolls with more of the usual suspects.

1 - Waddle; 2 - Hill; 3 - Armstead; 4 - Hunt; 5 - And of course to top it all off at the most important position...I will select...Durham Smythe

Dave21 was tricked into answering the question.

Well, this is a trick question, cause if I was rebuilding this team, everyone on the offense would be traded for picks. Like Tua and Waddle but if I’m rebuilding I know I can get a haul for Waddle since he is under a rookie deal, Tua will bring a 1st as well, Hill I would trade for a haul as well and be happy he is off my books. Now I have a ton of draft capital and I would start from there. If money wasn’t an option in this dream I would keep those 3 maybe Armstead and …….. Mosert is a clean quiet guy. Yes, he is older but I’m rebuilding so who cares.

TheRoo1 is just here for the anarchy!

Hill and Waddle; Armstead and Williams; And just to watch some heads explode...Tua

sdphinsfan is a rebel!

Thompson; Feeney; Wynn; Berrios; Hill I know this is a “build around” question. But all of our star Offensive players with the exception of Hill miss too many games for me to want to build too much around them. However, I can survive and advance if I’ve got good enough depth...

daytonadolfan is the practical grandfather type!

Waddle, Hill, Mostert, Smythe, And last but not least...Tua!

glen55 with another usual suspects list.

1. Tua; 2. Waddle; 3. Hill; 4. Armstead; 5. Williams

heatforlife will continue to roll with Tau!

tua is the most important hill by far our best offensive player

Call_for_the_Priest’77 has a rebuilding plan that will focus on something we can never seem to get right, the OL!

Tua, Armstead, Williams, Hunt, Hill. - OL first!!

72Phins4ever has a solid list with a wait-and-see on an exciting rookie.

Hill; Tua; Armstead; Waddle; Mostert (Achane?)

CJT13 didn't want to wait a day for the defense. Fair enough!

Tua; Hill; Waddle; Hunt; Howard(Because of all the pick 6’s he’s gonna get) ☺

AGuyFromThe305 is not only representing but has a good list!

Hill; Armstead; Waddle; Tua; Mostert

NCSurferMike finishes off our list with another solid list.

Hill; Tua; Waddle; Armstead; Hunt

Well again, just about everyone had a solid list. I was a bit surprised by those picking a list for a rebuild continued to roll with Armstead due to his age but there is zero denying that he is clearly one of the best players on the team and I don’t guess you can rebuild with any quarterback if he is getting killed every Sunday. As always, thank you to each and every one of you that took the time to not only read the post but to answer the question and give us your thoughts. making these posts possible.

