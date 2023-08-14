8/14/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Miami’s best player finally wears orange

We’ve turned the page on an ugly preseason game for many Miami Dolphins’ players on the roster bubble and the team is once again practicing ahead of their trip to Houston for joint practices, then an eventual preseason contest, against the Texans.

With another practice comes another opportunity for a Dolphins player to wear the orange jersey — an award given out to the team’s best practice performer from the previous session. Except, the last two times the Dolphins took the practice field, there was no orange jersey to be seen. Head Coach Mike McDaniel recently explained that he did that intentionally as to not “put a target” on any one individual player while they practiced against another team of NFL players.



So, who got the orange jersey award today? Well, the answer to that question is arguably Miami’s best player — wide receiver Tyreek Hill!

Tyreek Hill gets Dolphins orange jersey and DJ honors. Starts practice off getting lit with the best song of our generation: Dreams & Nightmares. pic.twitter.com/6OELLvTX7d — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 14, 2023

Tyreek Hill remains an elite weapon in the National Football League and whether or not he’s in the orange jersey at practice, the entire world knows it. He has stated numerous times that his goal this season is to top 2,000 yards receiving — a feat that has never been accomplished in NFL history.

Do you think he can make it happen?

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 8 Jaelan Phillips Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Jerome Baker Training Camp 11 N/A Training Camp 12 N/A Training Camp 13 Tyreek Hill

