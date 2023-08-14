 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/14/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Miami’s best player finally wears orange

By Marek Brave
/ new
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

We’ve turned the page on an ugly preseason game for many Miami Dolphins’ players on the roster bubble and the team is once again practicing ahead of their trip to Houston for joint practices, then an eventual preseason contest, against the Texans.

With another practice comes another opportunity for a Dolphins player to wear the orange jersey — an award given out to the team’s best practice performer from the previous session. Except, the last two times the Dolphins took the practice field, there was no orange jersey to be seen. Head Coach Mike McDaniel recently explained that he did that intentionally as to not “put a target” on any one individual player while they practiced against another team of NFL players.


So, who got the orange jersey award today? Well, the answer to that question is arguably Miami’s best player — wide receiver Tyreek Hill!

Tyreek Hill remains an elite weapon in the National Football League and whether or not he’s in the orange jersey at practice, the entire world knows it. He has stated numerous times that his goal this season is to top 2,000 yards receiving — a feat that has never been accomplished in NFL history.

Do you think he can make it happen?

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle
OTA 2 Duke Riley
OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed
OTA 4 Jevon Holland
OTA 5 Alec Ingold
OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel
Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa
Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins
Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 1 N/A
Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb
Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou
Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert
Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 8 Jaelan Phillips
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Jerome Baker
Training Camp 11 N/A
Training Camp 12 N/A
Training Camp 13 Tyreek Hill

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...