Mike McDaniel gives injury updates for Cam Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave injury updates regarding key members of the team, with mostly positive news being delivered during his press availability.

In regards to Braxton Berrios, McDaniel said that he will be held out a couple of days to allow stitches the wide receiver received on his forehead to heal in order to not be one of those players who bleed all over his face every time he puts a helmet on.

When discussing the midsection injury that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sustained during joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons, the Dolphins’ head coach said that the team was being cautious with Waddle, but that the ailment was not a serious one and that the team was protecting the player from himself for the most part.

Cam Smith’s injury was the most serious of the three discussed — one of the shoulder variety which was sustained during Miami’s first preseason contest this past Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The rookie cornerback will likely miss a couple of weeks, with McDaniel saying there was a bit of a “grey area” surrounding the timeline for Smith’s return. He did say that he doesn’t envision the injury being a long-term deal — while also noting that he is a “trash doctor.”

The Dolphins travel to Houston for joint practices with the Texans this week, so we will be keeping our eyes on the rehab assignments for these players and more. More updates will be provided as details are revealed.