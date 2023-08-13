Dolphins release wide receiver Freddie Swain, bring back cornerback Jamal Perry

The Miami Dolphins are releasing wide receiver Freddie Swain, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. Jackson indicated Swain is dealing with a hamstring injury that may keep him out of action for “about a week.”

Update: The Dolphins have signed cornerback Jamal Perry, according to his agent David Canter. Perry returns to the Dolphins after having spent the 2019 through 2022 seasons with the team, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. He has appeared ni 31 games, starting seven of them, with 86 tackles, seven passes defensed, and an interception. After being undrafted in 2017, Perry began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles for training camp, then was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Miami claimed Swain off waivers in March after he was released by the Denver Broncos. It was his second sting with the Dolphins after spending most of the 2022 season on the practice squad before being poached late in the year by Denver. Swain began his NFL career as a sixth-round draft choice out of the University of Florida by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He has appeared in 37 games in his career, including 10 starts, with 42 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns.

The Dolphins are deep at wide receiver, though there is a position battle raging for who will be the primary third option behind starters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami still has Cedrick Wilson, Jr., River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen, Braylon Sanders, Erik Ezukanma, Chris Coleman, and Daewood Davis on the roster.

The Dolphins lost their opening preseason game of the year this past Friday, falling 19-3 to the Atlanta Falcons. Swain played 25 offensive snaps in the game, 38 percent of the contest. He was targeted once on a pass but did not record a reception. He also played five special teams snaps.

Miami faces the Houston Texans on Saturday. The two teams will take part in joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.