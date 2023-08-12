Miami Dolphins WR Robbie Chosen misses preseason opener

Erik Ezukanma was the only wide receiver on the Miami Dolphins to capture more than two receptions as the offense struggled to generate points against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie running back De’Von Achane led Miami with four receptions. Braxton Berrios and Achance were each targetted a team-high four times.

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Robbie Chosen were not active for the 19-3 loss to the Falcons. That said, Chosen took the field early Friday afternoon expecting to play in the preseason opener.

“You know, Chosen wanted to play and we wanted him to play,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday night. “He put his best foot forward, but ultimately he’d been pressing through with some nagging issues, and from a health perspective it didn’t make any sense to push him out there.

“He was in warmups. He was trying to go. But between him and the head trainer, they decided that it wasn’t the best thing for the football team for him to play.”

River Cracraft was on the field for 64 percent of Miami’s snaps, more than any other receiver on the team. He caught his one target for 14 yards. Cedrick Wilson Jr. played 30 snaps, catching one of his two targets for 17 yards.

Miami’s depth chart behind Waddle and Hill has questions just a month until the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins began the regular 2022 season with just five receivers and currently have 10 on the 90-man roster.

General manager Chris Grier and the front office face a challenge as players like Wilson and Cracraft have experience in the system. That said, Ezukanma, Berrios, and Chosen have each done enough to push for a roster sport early in training camp.