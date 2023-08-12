Second-Year LB Channing Tindall Takes Center Stage in Miami Dolphins’ Defense

The Miami Dolphins defense didn’t feature many standout performers on Friday, but a former third-round pick earned the opportunity to pilot the unit for most of the night.

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall was on the field for 40 snaps against the Atlanta Falcons — the most of any defender on the Dolphins. Fellow linebackers Aubrey Miller II (35) and Mike Rose (30), along with defensive linemen Jaylen Twyman (33) and Brandon Pili (30), each played at least 30 snaps.

Tindall and Twyman each logged sacks, but the second-year linebacker was constantly engaged with a team-high 10 tackles while lining up in the box for 38 of his 40 snaps. He missed just one tackle and allowed two of three passes to be caught for 13 yards while in coverage, according to PFF.

“Channing is working every day to get better and get a better understanding of the defense,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Aug. 4. “Once he gets a better understanding, I think his talent will flourish.”

The Dolphins signed linebacker David Long Jr. to start next to Jerome Baker, limiting Tindall’s impact in year two, but he was featured at the center of a defense that held the Falcons’ offense to just six points.

Tindall played just nine snaps as a rookie, but a strong preseason could mean he’s ready for a larger workload as a sophomore.