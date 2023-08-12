Mike McDaniel on WR Jaylen Waddle’s injury: Fortunate that it’s not something that will be long term

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel met with the media following the team’s 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night, the first time speaking with reporters since wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left Thursday’s practice with an injury.

Waddle suffered a midsection injury but is doing well, according to McDaniel.

“You never want to see anyone ever get injured, but he’s banked enough quality reps that I’m really not worried about his participation within the offense,” he said. “Fortunate that it’s not something that will be a long-term deal, but he’s steadily rehabbing and working with the trainers which fires me up.”

WR Jaylen Waddle just walked onto the Dolphins sidelines with sweats on. Haven’t gotten any update on him since he left Thursday’s practice but, from a far view, didn’t appear to be in discomfort. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 11, 2023

Waddle led the league in yards per reception (18.1) while scoring eight touchdowns last year and has been active throughout the training camp.

“It was a midsection injury,” McDaniel said. “Sometimes you have guys that end up coming up with an injury in the middle of camp after having a tremendous offseason. That’s kind of what Jaylen has had, from OTAs, the onset, he’s come to work and done some really good things.”