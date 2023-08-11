Dolphins vs Falcons Preseason 2023: Score, live updates and reactions for preseason game 1

The Miami Dolphins kickoff their 2023 preseason with a game at home against the Atlanta Falcons Friday night. The game will not feature most of the starters for either team, with the Dolphins having already ruled out 31 of the team’s 90 players for the game. The top players from the rosters may not be on the field tonight, but there will still be plenty of action throughout the game, action that could be key to deciding who makes the 53-man roster for both teams this year, and who ends up on the wrong side of the cut line.

Throughout the game, we will provide you with a breakdown of the action and our immediate reactions to everything that is happening right here. Game action will be in normal font, while reactions will be in italics. We will keep up with everything, but you may need to regularly refresh the page to see the newest updates.

You can also join in a live chat with Dolphins fans in the comments here.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. We will get the updates coming as soon as the ball is in play.

Score

Falcons 0 - 0 Dolphins

First Quarter Reactions

Dolphins receive the opening kickoff, with rookie running back Devon Achane back to return it, bringing it out 38 yards. Quarterback Mike White got the start at quarterback for the team, as did running back Myles Gaskin who carried the ball for three yards on the first play. White threw to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson for 17 yards on the second play. A couple of carries for Gaskin picked up eight yards before White threw to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for five yards on 3rd-and-2. White then came back on a slant pattern to wide receiver River Cracraft for 14 yards. Gaskin then picked up six yards to take the ball down to the Falcons’ nine-yard line. The drive ended there, however, as White threw a pass toward tight end Tyler Kroft who was triple covered, with the ball tipped and picked off by DeMarcco Hellams.

That looked like a great start to the game, with White looking sharp and spreading the ball around. The slant pattern to Cracraft is a pass that probably goes for big yardage if Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle was on the receiving end. Gaskin is running hard, while Salvon Ahmed checked into the game as a third-down back and ran a route, though the pass when to Berrios. The throw was placed well for Kroft in the endzone, if there had not been another defender on the outside who could react to the throw. Not the ending to the drive Miami wanted, but the offense was moving the ball.

The Falcons came out running the ball, with rookie defensive tackle Brandon Pili and second-year linebacker Channing Tindall making the stop after three yards. Quarterback Logan Woodside then threw to running back Carlos Washington as Dolphins defensive end/linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah broke through to pressure the throw, picking up five yards. Washington carried for the second time on the 3rd-and-2 attempt, picking up four yards. After an incomplete pass, Washington carried again for three yards, with Jeremiah Bronson and Jaylen Twyman combining for the stop. Two passes from Woodside picked up 14 yards, with linebacker Deshon Elliott and cornerback Eli Apple making the tackles. Ogbah then stopped a run after two yards. After an illegal shift penalty, the Falcons picked up six yards on a pass to Washington on a 3rd-and-8, leading to a punt. Berrios returned the punt eight yards.

Ogbah got the start and has had an impact on the game. Time for him to sit. The second-team defense seems to be trying to make an impact. Everyone who needs to show they can play to keep themselves on the roster when cuts happen had a play in the first possession. Pili and Twyman both are looking to be the backup defensive tackle. It was a good first defensive series.

Miami’s second drive started with White holding the ball way too long and being sacked for a nine-yard loss. Gaskin was able to take a short pass over the middle and fight forward to get back to the original line of scrimmage on the next play before an illegal contact penalty on the Falcons gave Miami a first down. Gaskin was stacked up on a slow-developing run to the outside, losing a yard. White then threw a screen pass to Berrios for six yards before an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-5 led to a punt.

Gaskin is clearly going to be a big part of the offense tonight. Miami has said they need to run the ball more in 2023 as compared to last year, and it looks like that will be a part of the plan tonight. White has tried to fit a couple of passes into tight coverage early in the game and he needed to throw the ball away on the sack.