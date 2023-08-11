 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins vs Falcons 2023: Inactive players for preseason game 1

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are preparing to face off in the first preseason game for each team in 2023. We take a look at the players who will not be on the field tonight.

By Kevin Nogle
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are closing in on kickoff for their first preseason game of the year. The initial preseason game of the year for teams is often one heavy on depth players and rookies trying to make an impact on the coaching staff and potentially earn themselves a roster spot for the regular season. Today’s game will be no different.

The Dolphins listed 31 players as “not expected to play” in the game - the preseason version of the inactive player’s list required for each game. Miami’s players who will not see the field tonight are:

  • Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback
  • Bradley Chubb, linebacker
  • Kader Kohou, cornerback
  • Jalen Ramsey, cornerback
  • Trill Williams, cornerback
  • Jevon Holland, safety
  • Tyreek Hill, wide receiver
  • Jaelan Phillips, linebacker
  • Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver
  • Justin Bethel, cornerback
  • Jeff Wilson, Jr., running back
  • Xavien Howard, cornerback
  • Keion Crossen, defensive back
  • Brandon Jones, safety
  • Alec Ingold, fullback
  • Raheem Mostert, running back
  • Ethan Bonner, cornerback
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker
  • Duke Riley, linebacker
  • David Long, Jr., linebacker
  • Jerome Baker, linebacker
  • Connor Williams, center
  • Dan Feeney, center
  • Robert Hunt, guard
  • Kendall Lamm, tackle
  • Terron Armstead, tackle
  • Durham Smythe, tight end
  • Braylon Sanders, wide receiver
  • Zach Sieler, defensive tackle
  • Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle
  • Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle

