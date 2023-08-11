WATCH: What to watch for in tonight’s Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins preseason contest

The long wait is over and tonight, the Miami Dolphins will once again take the field at Hard Rock Stadium to play a real-life football game when they host the Atlanta Falcons for their first preseason contest.

There’s plenty to keep an eye on during tonight’s game, but which positions will be the ones to watch when the action kicks off?

Can De’Von Achane make the most of his snaps at running back and convince head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier to end their reported flirtations with former Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook?

Can Miami’s offensive line prove that their struggles this training camp are behind them? Will a starting left guard emerge?

Can Miami’s young interior defensive line depth prove that the Dolphins already have all the bodies they need at the position or will tonight’s game force Chris Grier to call up the agents of some veteran defensive tackles like Ndamukong Suh, Akiem Hicks, or Linval Joseph?

Some casual fans think preseason games have no importance, but the true diehards know that sometimes these games can make or break a team’s final roster and have ramifications that last throughout the entire season.

Before you tune into tonight’s Falcons at Dolphins game, check out the latest episode of Dolphins Detail on YouTube as Jake Mendel and Marek Brave let you know what they’ll have their eyes on during Miami’s first preseason game!