Preseason Game 1: Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Following two days of joint practices this week between your Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons the two squads will now face off in their first preseason contest of the year. The Dolphins are a little over two weeks into training camp and tonight will serve as the team's first full-speed/full-contact action as well as the first time that the rookies will experience the speed of the NFL game.

Expect to see many of the starters in street closes this evening but as of me writing this post head coach Mike McDaniel has not made any announcements as to which if any veterans will be held out of this evening's action.

Please use this evening’s live game thread to discuss this evening's preseason game as well as any other NFL action/news from this past week and as always our very own Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site up to a full ban from the site as well as the entire SBN platform.

Atlanta Falcons (0-0) NFC South vs. Miami Dolphins (0-0) AFC East

Preseason Week 1

Kickoff: 7:00 PM EST, Friday, August 11th

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS-Miami/West Palm Beach; ABC-Fort Myers/Orlando; FOX-Honolulu

TV Broadcast Team: Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno (Sideline), Joahanna Torres (Sideline)

Streaming: fuboTV; NFL+

NFL Network Replays: 4 AM EST, Saturday, August 12th; 1 PM EST, Tuesday, August 15th

Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio WINZ 940 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM Mami/Ft. Lauderdale (Spanish broadcast) WUUB 106.3 FM West Palm Beach; WEFL 760 AM West Palm Beach (Spanish broadcast); WAVK 97.7 FM Key West; WCZR 101.7 FM/WAVW 92.7 FM Port St. Lucie

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Referees: Brad Allen (Referee), Duane Heydt (Umpire), Sarah Thomas (Down Judge), Walter Flowers (Line Judge), Rick Patterson (Field Judge), Boris Cheek (Side Judge), Greg Yette (Back Judge), Kirt Shay (Replay Official), Brian Davies (Replay Assistant)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Atlanta Falcons -2.5

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 36.5

Weather: 88°F, Partly Cloudy

Head-to-Head (Regular Season): Miami Dolphins lead 9-5

Most Recent Game Results (Regular Season): Atlanta Falcons won 30-28 at Miami, 2021 Week 7 (10/24/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results (Regular Season): Atlanta Falcons won 30-28 at Miami, 2021 Week 7 (10/24/21)

Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: The Falcoholic

The Fancoholic X (formally Twitter): @TheFalcoholic