Falcons vs. Dolphins 2023: How to watch Miami Preseason Game 1, stream, schedule, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins begin their preseason schedule on Friday night as they face off against the Atlanta Falcons. The two teams held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, now the Falcons' visit to South Florida culminates with the opening contest for each team in 2023. After a little over two weeks of practices, it is time to go full speed, make complete tackles, and start to get back into actual game action.

Starters for both teams will likely sit out this game, though Miami has not made any official indication. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked on Tuesday about deciding if starters will play in tonight’s game. He answered, “I’m sure in the future, future Mike will decide that there’ll definitely be some starters that don’t play. There will probably be some starters that do. And that’s not a punishment. That’s more of like where they’re at in their game and doing right by them so that Week 1, you don’t spend a quarter or half a game getting the bugs or the rust off. That’s not fair to anybody.”

How can you watch tonight’s game? We have everything you need to know right here:

Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. (0-0) Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 1

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, August 11

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV Broadcast: CBS-Miami/West Palm Beach; ABC-Fort Myers/Orlando; FOX-Honolulu

TV Broadcast Team: Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno (Sideline), Joahanna Torres (Sideline)

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; NFL+

Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio WINZ 940 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM Mami/Ft. Lauderdale (Spanish broadcast) WUUB 106.3 FM West Palm Beach; WEFL 760 AM West Palm Beach (Spanish broadcast); WAVK 97.7 FM Key West; WCZR 101.7 FM/WAVW 92.7 FM Port St. Lucie

Dolphins Radion Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Referees: Brad Allen (Referee), Duane Heydt (Umpire), Sarah Thomas (Down Judge), Walter Flowers (Line Judge), Rick Patterson (Field Judge), Boris Cheek (Side Judge), Greg Yette (Back Judge), Kirt Shay (Replay Official), Brian Davies (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Falcons -2.5; 36.5 O/U

Weather: 88°F, Partly Cloudy

NFL Network Replays: Friday (8/12) 4 a.m. ET; Tuesday (8/15) 1 p.m. ET

Head-to-Head (Regular Season): Dolphins 9-5

Most Recent Game Results (Regular Season): Falcons 30-28 at Miami, 2021 Week 7 (10/24/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results (Regular Season): Falcons 30-28 at Miami, 2021 Week 7 (10/24/21)

More Falcons Info: The Falcoholic | @TheFalcoholic