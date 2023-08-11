 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons vs. Dolphins 2023: How to watch Miami Preseason Game 1, stream, schedule, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins kickoff their first preseason game of 2023 when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night. Here are your options to watch or stream tonight’s game.

By Kevin Nogle
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins begin their preseason schedule on Friday night as they face off against the Atlanta Falcons. The two teams held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, now the Falcons' visit to South Florida culminates with the opening contest for each team in 2023. After a little over two weeks of practices, it is time to go full speed, make complete tackles, and start to get back into actual game action.

Starters for both teams will likely sit out this game, though Miami has not made any official indication. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked on Tuesday about deciding if starters will play in tonight’s game. He answered, “I’m sure in the future, future Mike will decide that there’ll definitely be some starters that don’t play. There will probably be some starters that do. And that’s not a punishment. That’s more of like where they’re at in their game and doing right by them so that Week 1, you don’t spend a quarter or half a game getting the bugs or the rust off. That’s not fair to anybody.”

How can you watch tonight’s game? We have everything you need to know right here:

Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. (0-0) Miami Dolphins
Preseason Week 1

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, August 11

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV Broadcast: CBS-Miami/West Palm Beach; ABC-Fort Myers/Orlando; FOX-Honolulu

TV Broadcast Team: Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno (Sideline), Joahanna Torres (Sideline)

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; NFL+

Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio WINZ 940 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM Mami/Ft. Lauderdale (Spanish broadcast) WUUB 106.3 FM West Palm Beach; WEFL 760 AM West Palm Beach (Spanish broadcast); WAVK 97.7 FM Key West; WCZR 101.7 FM/WAVW 92.7 FM Port St. Lucie

Dolphins Radion Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Referees: Brad Allen (Referee), Duane Heydt (Umpire), Sarah Thomas (Down Judge), Walter Flowers (Line Judge), Rick Patterson (Field Judge), Boris Cheek (Side Judge), Greg Yette (Back Judge), Kirt Shay (Replay Official), Brian Davies (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Falcons -2.5; 36.5 O/U

Weather: 88°F, Partly Cloudy

NFL Network Replays: Friday (8/12) 4 a.m. ET; Tuesday (8/15) 1 p.m. ET

Head-to-Head (Regular Season): Dolphins 9-5

Most Recent Game Results (Regular Season): Falcons 30-28 at Miami, 2021 Week 7 (10/24/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results (Regular Season): Falcons 30-28 at Miami, 2021 Week 7 (10/24/21)

More Falcons Info: The Falcoholic | @TheFalcoholic

2023 Miami Dolphins schedule

Week Opponent Date/Time (All times ET) Channel Results Record
PS1 vs. Atlanta Falcons Friday, 8/11, 7 p.m. CBS Miami -- --
PS2 at Houston Texans Saturday, 8/19, 4 p.m. NFL Network -- --
PS3 at Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, 8/26, 7 p.m. CBS Miami -- --
1 at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 9/10, 4:25 p.m. CBS -- --
2 at New England Patriots Sunday, 9/17, 8:20 p.m. NBC -- --
3 vs. Denver Broncos Sunday, 9/24, 1 p.m. CBS -- --
4 at Buffalo Bills Sunday, 10/1, 1 p.m. CBS -- --
5 vs. New York Giants Sunday, 10/8, 1 p.m. FOX -- --
6 vs. Carolina Panthers Sunday, 10/15, 1 p.m. CBS -- --
7 at Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, 10/22, 8:20 p.m. NBC -- --
8 vs. New England Patriots Sunday, 10/29, 1 p.m. CBS -- --
9 at Kansas City Chiefs (Germany) Sunday, 11/5, 9:30 a.m. NFL Network -- --
10 BYE
11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, 11/19, 1 p.m. CBS -- --
12 at New York Jets Friday, 11/24, 3 p.m. Prime Video -- --
13 at Washington Commanders Sunday, 12/3, 1 p.m. FOX -- --
14 vs. Tennessee Titans Monday, 12/11, 8:15 p.m. ESPN -- --
15 vs. New York Jets Sunday, 12/17, 1 p.m. CBS -- --
16 vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, 12/24, 4:25 p.m. FOX -- --
17 at Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 12/31, 1 p.m. CBS -- --
18 vs. Buffalo Bills TBD TBD -- --

