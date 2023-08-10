Top 5 Miami Dolphins Defensive Players?

Imagine, if you can, that you have to start/build a new version of the Miami Dolphins from scratch. Given that you have seen the “professionals” in the organization’s front office struggle to make a competitive team for many years, despite possibly finally being there now, you probably think this would be hard if not near impossible. It would certainly not be easy but since this is not real and just a mental exercise you get to choose five players from the current defense to build your version of the defense around.

So tonight’s question of the day is what are the five best defensive players or just the five defensive players that you would select from the Miami Dolphins’ current roster to start your new version of the team with if you had to choose? We did the offense last night HERE!

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comment section below-