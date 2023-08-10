Several Miami Dolphins could make you some money this fall

It’s prop bet season! As such, there are some very interesting figures across several categories among online sportsbooks.

For those looking to cash in on what was an explosive Miami Dolphins’ offense in 2022, they could be set up for some nice returns, based upon where the current lines/stats are at.

Here are four very attainable prop bets for some key Dolphins this fall (odds provided by DraftKings)...

4) Jaelan Phillips - OVER 9.25 sacks (-110)

Out of all four, this is the one that requires a little bit of faith. Phillips has totaled 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons, but he made a huge jump in his pressure rate from 9.7% in 2021 to 14.5% in 2022. There’s a bit of risk because pressure doesn’t always equate to sacks, but with Phillips’ freakish athleticism and quarterbacks holding the ball longer while trying to read Vic Fangio’s confusing defense, I like his chances to post his first-ever double-digit sack season.

3) Raheem Mostert - OVER 600.5 rushing yards (+110)

Mostert dusted this figure last year with 891 rushing yards on 181 carries. The Dolphins added De’Von Achane, but he shouldn’t take away primary rushing responsibilities yet from either Mostert. Mostert is the clear lead back on the roster right now, and is another year removed from his 2021 knee injury.

You might want to wait to fire on this until the end of the preseason to make sure the Dolphins don’t make a last-second RB acquisition, but provided they don’t, only injury would keep Mostert from reaching this mark.

2) Tua Tagovailoa - OVER 3850.5 passing yards (+100)

Speaking of injuries, if not for the concussions that Tua sustained in 2022 that kept him out four games, he would have blown past this mark by several hundred yards. Despite missing that much time, he still came 303 yards from reaching that total.

The same play caller and offensive pieces are back, so if Tua indeed can avoid a repeat of 2022, then his chances of ascending past the 4000-yard mark are very strong. Even if Mike McDaniel commits to run the ball more, I think he’d get there comfortably in a full season.

1) Tyreek Hill - OVER 1300.5 receiving yards (+105)

If everyone stays on the field this fall, then Hill reaching his goal of 2000 yards is not at all farfetched. Even with Tua out for four games and the Dolphins’ backup quarterback situation being a mess, Hill went wild in Mike McDaniel’s offense last year, rolling up a career-high 1710 receiving yards.

Provided he’s healthy, it’s just a matter of when during the season he breaks 1300 receiving yards, not if.

Life is too short to bet the under, and with Miami’s offense, you don’t have to.

Go Fins!