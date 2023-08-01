8/1/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; second repeat winner of 2023!

Alec Ingold became the first player on the Miami Dolphins to earn a second orange jersey early in training camp. Five days later, Jevon Holland officially joins the fourth-year fullback as a two-time winner.

Holland’s stock grew throughout the offseason and two orange jerseys means the price won’t be cooling any time soon. The former Oregon Ducks’ safety started 17 games in a stretched-thin secondary, recording two interceptions and 96 tackles.

The addition of Vic Fangio should only help Holland on his journey to become one of the league’s best safeties.

“Vic is a hell of a coach and he explains things in a very detailed manner,” Holland said on Thursday. I find myself doing a lot, moving around, being able to make plays, communicate. It puts me in a position to be able to help my team.”

Untitled Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to Marek Brave directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!