 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/1/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; second repeat winner of 2023!

Jevon Holland is back in the orange jersey at Miami Dolphins minicamp.

By Jake Mendel
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Alec Ingold became the first player on the Miami Dolphins to earn a second orange jersey early in training camp. Five days later, Jevon Holland officially joins the fourth-year fullback as a two-time winner.

Holland’s stock grew throughout the offseason and two orange jerseys means the price won’t be cooling any time soon. The former Oregon Ducks’ safety started 17 games in a stretched-thin secondary, recording two interceptions and 96 tackles.

The addition of Vic Fangio should only help Holland on his journey to become one of the league’s best safeties.

“Vic is a hell of a coach and he explains things in a very detailed manner,” Holland said on Thursday. I find myself doing a lot, moving around, being able to make plays, communicate. It puts me in a position to be able to help my team.”

Untitled

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle
OTA 2 Duke Riley
OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed
OTA 4 Jevon Holland
OTA 5 Alec Ingold
OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel
Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa
Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins
Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 1 N/A
Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb
Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou
Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert
Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to Marek Brave directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...