Miami Dolphins Dominant Offense Or Defense?

Last season, early in the season, when the Miami Dolphins offense was healthy and clicking they seemed unstoppable. The defense on the other hand took what seemed like a giant step backwards from the previous two seasons and just flat-out struggled to get off the field, especially on downs where the down and distance should have favored the defense more often than not.

Now with a full season under their belt in Mike McDaniel’s offense, the offense should continue to only get better. The team also added a new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in all of football, to right the ship on that side of the ball. If the few practices that the team has had during training camp thus far are any indication the new hire was a genius move for the team and the defense has been flat-out dominant at times thus far.

So tonight’s question is if your 2023 Miami Dolphins could be more dominant a team on offense or defense this coming season which would you prefer and why?

Please give us your answer and thoughts in the comments section below-