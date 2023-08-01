Dolphins training camp 2023: Live updates for practice 6

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field on Tuesday, their sixth workout of the 2023 training camp period. Yesterday, the team put the pads on for the first time, and the intensity ramped up. Both the offense and the defense saw periods of success during the day, and it felt like a good strong day of practice.

Today’s practice is open to the public, and you can see the schedule of remaining public practices at the end of the article. Tomorrow is an off day for the team, with practice resuming on Thursday and Friday before Saturday’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

Training camp updates:

(Fans are allowed to watch today’s practice, which should allow for live updates from the reporters in attendance as well.)

Miami’s 2023 remaining public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)

Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))