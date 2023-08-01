If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy, the 2023 Miami Dolphins will be tough to beat

The 2022 NFL season was a roller coaster ride of emotions for fans of the Miami Dolphins.

From starting 3-0 with a wild, comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens and then another nail-biter against division juggernauts, the Buffalo Bills, to watching starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffer a sickening concussion on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, to that same quarterback coming back from injury and lighting the league on fire, ultimately ending up in the running for the Most Valuable Player Award.

Then, just as fans said to themselves, “This could be our year,” the team began to falter, losing two straight games in California, another close one to the Bills, and then a second confirmed, season-ending concussion for Tagovailoa in a loss to the Packers which saw the young quarterback throw three fourth-quarter interceptions to seal their fate.

All of that, and yet the team still found themselves with a winning record at season’s end and in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. What did the team do when they got to the playoffs? The Dolphins nearly pulled off the upset of the century when rookie seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson came just three points shy of knocking off the Buffalo Bills on the road in the Wild Card round.

After a crazy 2022 season, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023 for fans of the Miami Dolphins. Many outlets that cover the league are predicting big things for head coach Mike McDaniel’s squad. Where have they improved? What were some key departures that could impact this upcoming year? How can you make some money off of the team’s success?

We’ll cover all of that and more in this 2023 Miami Dolphins team preview presented by DraftKings Sportsbook!

KEY DEPARTURES

Mike Gesicki

Tight end Mike Gesicki signed with the New England Patriots this offseason after spending his first five years in the National Football League with the Miami Dolphins — the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Gesicki was a productive player for Miami, totaling 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns during his time with the Dolphins. However, Gesicki saw his playing time and targets take a hit when Mike McDaniel was hired by the club and a trade for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was consummated. Miami will likely lean on Gesicki’s 2018 draft-mate at the position, Durham Smythe, to fill the starting role at tight end in 2023.

Elandon Roberts

After starting his career in New England, linebacker Elandon Roberts came to the Dolphins in 2020 and earned himself a starting role for the next three seasons. In those three years, Roberts amassed 251 tackles, including 107 in 2022 alone. He also contributed 24 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks during that three-year span. Roberts signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Eric Rowe

Eric Rowe left the Dolphins for the Panthers this offseason, signing a one-year deal worth just over $1.3 million with Carolina. The defensive back played four seasons with Miami after joining the club in 2019. With the Dolphins, Rowe appeared in 63 games, picked off three passes and had six forced fumbles. He was affectionately known to some as the team’s “tight end eraser,” often tasked with covering opposing tight ends for long stretches during games.

KEY ADDITIONS

Jalen Ramsey

Sometimes as a general manager in the NFL, you have to swing for the fences. That’s just what Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins did this offseason when he traded for All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Not only did Grier make the trade happen, he got an amazing deal in the process – sending just a third-round pick and a backup tight end in Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for one of the league’s best players.

Ramsey’s debut for the Dolphins will be delayed. He suffered a torn meniscus during the first week of training camp, will require surgery, and the best-case scenario is that he’ll be ready to return in six to eight weeks, yet could be sidelined until December. Ramsey has played seven seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl six times and earning All-Pro honors on three occasions. Ramsey will soon turn 29 years old, and while some argue that his best years are behind him, his versatility will ensure that when he returns, he’ll remain a key contributor for Miami even if he has “lost a step” like his detractors claim.

De’Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins hadn’t selected a running back in the NFL Draft as early as the third round since they took Kenyan Drake in the third round of the 2016 draft. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they picked De’Von Achane out of Texas A&M in the third round with the 84th overall selection. Achane comes to the league after eye-popping production in college. The speedster finished his collegiate career with 2,376 rushing yards on 369 attempts — good for 6.4 yards per carry. Achane was also a lethal weapon in the passing game, nabbing 65 balls for 554 yards during his time at Texas A&M. He totaled 26 touchdowns on the ground and in the air. With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. currently ahead of him on Miami’s depth chart, it will be interesting to see how Mike McDaniel chooses to use his shiny new toy in 2023.

Vic Fangio

After playing a back and forth game of “will he or won’t he sign” earlier this offseason, veteran defensive mind – and former Denver Broncos head coach – Vic Fangio decided to accept the Miami Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator position. Wherever Fangio goes, his scheme and his coaching ability elevates the players around him and his teams rank high in nearly all defensive categories by season’s end. Expect a big leap forward for young studs Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland, Bradley Chubb, Kader Kohou and others.

RECORD PREDICTION

The Miami Dolphins have one of the most talented rosters in the entire National Football League. They just need to stay healthy.

Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion history will come into play, however the quarterback has been bulking up this offseason while also learning jiu-jitsu in an attempt to avoid hitting his head on the turf while being tackled. The Dolphins also have one of the toughest schedules this year according to the experts, so that must play a part in any record prediction for Miami.

With all of that in mind, I will predict a final record of 11-7 and a playoff berth for the Dolphins in 2023.

BETTING LINES

So, how can you make money off of your favorite football team this season? Let’s take a look at three of my favorite bets you can make on the DraftKings Sportsbook app right now to make yourself some cold, hard cash!

Miami Dolphins OVER 9.5 wins (+100)

As you saw above, I think the Miami Dolphins are winning double-digit games in 2023, so this bet here is a no-brainer for me. If you’d like to get really bullish, DraftKings Sportsbook allows you to toggle the win/loss total higher to 11.5 and increases the payout to +300, however that’s just a little too risky for me at the moment. Get in now before a potential Dalvin Cook signing affects these odds.

Tyreek Hill – Most Regular Season Receiving Yards (+900)

Last season, Tyreek Hill finished second in the National Football League in receiving yards, totaling 1,710 yards through the air – just 99 yards shy of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. However, Tyreek Hill put up these numbers while playing with backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson for a total of four regular season games. I believe Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy this year, and if he does, Tyreek Hill has a good chance to lead the league in receiving yards. At these odds, you can’t pass up this opportunity to make some bread.

Tua Tagovailoa – Most Valuable Player (+2000)

At midseason last year, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was firmly in the conversation for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award thanks to the progress he had made as a passer under new head coach Mike McDaniel. Injuries would cost the QB his chance at winning the award, but as mentioned above, Tagovailoa has bulked up this offseason in addition to learning jiu-jitsu in an attempt to put his concussion issues behind him.

The 25-year-old is set to play in his second season under McDaniel, which should allow him to once again take another giant leap forward since he no longer has to spend his time mastering terminology and instead can work on the nuances of the playbook with his speedy receivers. At +2000, you have to take a serious look at putting some scratch down on this one.