The Miami Dolphins enter 2023 with experience and depth on the offensive line

The Miami Dolphins plan to enter the 2023 NFL season with Austin Jackson as the offensive line’s youngest starter. Jackson, a former first-round pick, enters his fourth season despite being just 23 years old.

After years of throwing inexperienced offensive linemen into the fire, the Dolphins are deferring to veteran players under the direction of coach Mike McDaniel. Projected left guard Liam Eichenberg, 25, is one year younger than both center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt. Left tackle Teron Armstead and backup right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, 31, are the oldest linemen on the roster.

Miami’s projected reserves — at an average of 27.25 yards old — are nearly a year older than the starters. Injuries are bound to happen throughout a 17-game season and general manager Chris Grier pursued experienced backups at each position.

Former New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn will compete at left guard and right tackle. Dan Feeney played in 96 games since 2017 and will back up Connor Williams at center.

Backup left guard Robert Jones, 24, and backup right guard Lester Cotton Sr. 27, have each started just one regular-season game — but each also started Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills last season.

The only rookie competing for a roster spot is left tackle Ryan Hayes. The 2023 seventh-round draft pick may stick as a guard in the NFL. Each projected starter will enter year two in McDaniel’s offense and the same is true for at least four of the projected backups.

Miami’s offensive line remains weak at some spots, but experience and continuity go a long way when navigating a 17-game regular season.