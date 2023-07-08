Who are the most underrated players on the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins hit the reset button and general manager Chris Grier went to work rebuilding the team in 2019. Miami attacked the draft and trade market after receiving a war chest of draft picks from the Houston Texans in exchange for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The Dolphins traded for All-Pro players like Jalen Ramsey and hit on draft picks like former first-rounder Jaylen Waddle. Miami features a handful of top-tier players, but let’s focus on the roster as a whole.

ProFootballFocus scanned the roster and found five players who aren’t getting their flowers.

Kader Kohou surprised as an undrafted rookie stepping in after a wave of injuries. Kohou didn’t allow a touchdown until Week 14 and offers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio another compelling option at corner.

Also on defense, the story mentions Zach Sieler’s impact next to Christian Wilkins on the defensive line and linebacker Jaelan Phillips for his ability to hound opposing quarterbacks.

On offense, Raheem Mostert and Robert Hunt were noted. Mostert returns to the offense after rushing for a career-high 891 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Hunt gave coach Mike McDaniel one less thing to worry about as Miami’s right guard hasn’t missed a game in his career.

While PFF highlighted five of Miami’s least-talked-about players, was anyone so underrated they were left off the list? Fullback Alec Ingold, safety Brandon Jones, and Andrew Van Ginkel all come to mind.