Alec Ingold advocates for the Miami Dolphins to add four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold believes the team’s running back room features plenty of talent and that adding former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook only makes the unit better.

Ingold, 26, appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday and made his case for Cook to join the Dolphins.

"We got some dawgs here, so having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence." Miami Dolphins FB and guest host Alec Ingold on the possibility of Dalvin Cook signing in Miami.

“Man, we’ve got a plethora of backs right now,” Ingold said. “Especially with our [third]-round pick Devon [Achane], Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, Savon Ahmed — we’ve got some dogs here. So having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence, man. You want as [many] good, quality backs as you can possibly have — especially in our offense when guys can really make something happen with it.”

Coach Mike McDaniel wants to run the ball more next season after only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran less than Miami’s 22.8 attempts per game. That said, the Dolphins targetted running backs on only 17 percent of pass attempts, and that number could climb as the offense tries to replace 100 targets that left in free agency with Trent Sherfield and Mike Gesicki.

“You can touch it a million different ways,” Ingold said. “You’ve got out of the backfield, you’ve got in the backfield, outside zone, inside zone, we’re going to run some routes. So, it’s, man — more backs. Give me all the backs. Can we have 15 running backs in the training camp room? I would love it.”