Which Miami Dolphins Starters Needs Replacing?

As we wait through the dead period of the offseason until training camp begins the front office of the Miami Dolphins continues to look at players that are free agents and those that may still possibly be traded before camp or before the season kicks off. No matter how good our roster is, and it's damn good right now, there are still weaknesses in the mix. I know that everyone will most likely be pointing out the very questionable at best offensive line but what about beyond that? There are other areas of the roster that could or should be upgraded if possible and cap friendly.

So tonight’s question is which players that were starters last year (or an offseason addition to the roster) that are presumed starters in 2023 do you hope to see either replaced by another player being brought in, a player that was already brought in to compete or a player that was either drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent? Which players do you see as the weak links that need to be replaced one way or another?

