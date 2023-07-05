Pro Football Network ranks Miami Dolphins’ Jason Sanders as 21st best kicker in NFL

It was just a few short years ago that Miami Dolphins’ kicker Jason Sanders was named as a First-Team AP All-Pro selection for his work during the 2020 NFL season. That year, Sanders nailed 36 of 39 field goal attempts — including 8 of 9 attempts from 50 yards or more — with a long make of 56 yards.

Unfortunately for the Miami Dolphins and their fans, it isn’t 2020. The year is 2023 and Jason Sanders is no longer among the elite kickers in the game.

According to a recent ranking from Pro Football Network, Jason Sanders is the 21st best kicker in the National Football League — ranking just ahead of 38-year-old Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals and just behind former Miami Dolphins kicker and current member of the Minnesota Vikings, Greg Joseph.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

In the two years since his All-Pro 2020 season, Sanders has gone 49 of 63 attempts — missing eight field goal tries in 2021 and six in 2022. He has only made four kicks beyond 50 yards in his 12 attempts during that time frame.

Sanders’ drop off in play just so happened to come after signing a 5-year $22 million contract with Miami following the 2020 season. The extension included $10 million in guaranteed money.

Sanders’ cap hit in 2023 is the 10th highest for kickers in the NFL according to Spotrac. He’s on the books for $3.775 million this upcoming season.

Despite his struggling play, the team has yet to bring in real competition for the 27-year-old. Time will tell how much patience the Miami Dolphins and second-year head coach Mike McDaniel have for the under-performing kicker.

