Whos your current favorite Miami Dolphins player?

In the past, all of our other “your favorite” player posts here on The Phinsider have been about your all-time favorite players who have played for the Miami Dolphins. But what about the current crop of Dolphins players that will, presumably, be on the roster once training camp has finished and as we head into the 2023 NFL season? We all have our favorite players and we all have our own reasons why they are our favorites. It’s actually a tricky question for me to answer. I am a massive fan of some of our recently drafted players and even our free-agent acquisitions. Some of these younger players are already considered one of the best at their position or are headed there in very short order.

So please give us your answer for your favorite current player on the Miami Dolphins and why you picked him in the comments section below-