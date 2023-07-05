Miami Dolphins agree to terms with second-round pick Cam Smith

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed their entire 2023 rookie draft class after the team announced the signing of second-round draft pick Cam Smith earlier today.

ROSTER MOVE | We have signed our second-round pick, CB Cam Smith. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 5, 2023

Smith, the 51st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, was the last of Miami’s four rookies to sign their NFL contract. In June, De’Von Achane, Elijah Higgins, and Ryan Hayes inked their rookie deals. Now, it was the physical cornerback from South Carolina’s turn to make his dream a reality.

Smith will look to compete alongside veteran cornerbacks Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, and Justin Bethel for playing time. Smith has versatility, and although he’s primarily a boundary corner, he could be used at nickel — unless defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has other tricks up his sleeve.

the dolphins have officially signed cam smith — here’s some all-22



pic.twitter.com/fw7a1fLqQS — josh houtz (@houtz) July 5, 2023

During his four seasons with the Gamecocks, Smith combined for 91 total tackles (69 solo #nice), 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 18 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He will now look to take his game to the next level under the tutelage of two of the best cornerbacks in football: Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard.

Here’s what Ramsey had to say about Smith earlier this offseason.

“He’s got a lot of confidence which is good. That’s like the main thing you need to play this position in the NFL. He’s learning the defense pretty quickly. Going through some rookie things, but I mean that’s given. He’ll continue growing and doing good things. He’s cool. He’s good.”

With rookies set to report to training camp in 13 days, it was only a matter of time before the Miami Dolphins reached an agreement with Smith. And now that he’s under contract, the team could now turn their attention to other moves, like a Connor Williams or Christian Wilkins extension — or maybe, even a veteran running back born and raised in South Florida!

UPDATE:

Here’s a look at how Cam Smith’s new deal is broken down over the next four years.

What are your thoughts on rookie cornerback Cam Smith? How do you see his fit in Vic Fangio’s defense? Do you think he’ll get a ton of playing time in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!