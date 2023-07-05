Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

How Patriots rookie Keion White feels about learning from Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit

White joined the Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy Believes the Jets are Getting a Better Version of Aaron Rodgers in 2023 - Gang Green Nation

Fox Sports analyst LeSean McCoy has been speaking on the "Speak" show with Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Ric Bucher, and he had a few interesting things to say about the Jet's acquisition of Aaron...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DE Shaq Lawson - Buffalo Rumblings

The veteran has played quite well in his second stint with Buffalo

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

3 Ravens position groups with most depth concerns - Baltimore Beatdown

The team’s starting lineups on both sides of the ball are impressive but they’re not deep at some key positions.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

What happened to Eric Fisher, every Steelers fan's coveted free agent last year? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Eric Fisher was a coveted free agent last summer (at least by Steelers fans). Whatever happened to him?





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Will all of the Bengals’ 2023 draft picks make the 53-man roster? - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals made 8 Draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, now they have to figure out if they can all make the team





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: QB Preview, Part 1 - Dawgs By Nature

Deshaun Watson is ready to lead his first full season with the Browns.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Value of Things: Houston Texans Roster Jigsaw— Quarterbacks - Battle Red Blog

Does C.J. Stroud have the right kind of support around him?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans to enter training camp with risky proposition at kicker - Music City Miracles

How much confidence does this kicking battle inspire?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

‘League gotta watch out’ for Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley - Big Cat Country

Jamal Agnew said the NFL ‘gotta watch out’ for the Jaguars’ offense with the addition of Calvin Ridley.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Listed as One of ‘Most Intriguing NFL Players for 2023’ - Stampede Blue

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor should be extra motivated entering a contract year and after an injury hindered past season.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

5 Denver Broncos players who could be breakout stars during training camp - Mile High Report

I give you five players who could be breakout stars for the Broncos during training camp.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Telesco, Staley must prove they’re contenders by Week 8 - Bolts From The Blue

Contract restructures will force the Los Angeles Chargers to partially rebuild in 2024. Could a slow start in 2023 tempt them to start early?





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders’ fans uncomfortable with cornerback room before training camp - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders’ cornerback room may be getting very crowded, still fans appear uneasy heading into 2023 NFL season





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Yes, the Chiefs’ Andy Reid slows down his offense with second-half lead - Arrowhead Pride

We’ve found some statistics showing that Kansas City might be doing just what fans have long suspected.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Better or worse? New York Giants linebackers better with Bobby Okereke - Big Blue View

The big question is who will play next to Okereke





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

The Eagles’ offense is potentially revolutionary and at the very least killing the RB position - Bleeding Green Nation

The future of football?





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likely to be featured in Netflix documentary - Blogging The Boys

Netflix and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are in the process of creating a documentary focusing on the team in the 1990s.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders 2023 Season Predictions - Quarterback - Hogs Haven

In this preseason series, I will be taking a look at the 2023 Washington Commanders roster and giving my season predictions on how each position group will perform.

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Matt LaFleur talked to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky about coaching in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company

Orlovsky claims that LaFleur, his former offensive coordinator, had conversations with Orlovsky about returning to the NFL as recently as this offseason.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 2 biggest goals for 2023 - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to improve his game, but there are 2 specific goals he has in mind for the 2023 NFL season.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove on 2023: WR Chase Claypool - Windy City Gridiron

Chase Claypool enter his first full season in Chicago with plenty on the line





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

ESPN rates Vikings roster as average, but still best in NFC North - Daily Norseman

Not by much, but it is

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Why the Saints need to optimize Shaheed in the run game in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles

The rookie’s explosive speed was a pleasant yet limited surprise last season.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons strong bet to end playoff drought, per NFL.com - The Falcoholic

NFL.com’s Adam Schein has taken a shine to Atlanta in 2023.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 69 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Mike Evans looks to place his name beside all-time great - Bucs Nation

Mike Evans has started his career with an NFL record nine 1,000 yard seasons. Evans is now on the cusp of claiming another NFL record as well.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers Quarterbacks: George Kittle might be getting tired of these “Questions” - Niners Nation

Just let him make a cameo to do so.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Comparing the situation of first-year Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon to that of Kliff Kingsbury - Revenge of the Birds

Like former coach Kliff Kingsbury, Jonathan Gannon is a young rookie NFL head coach. How does his situation taking over the team compare to Kingsbury’s?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

NFL Discussion: What is the Seahawks’ ceiling for the 2023 season? - Field Gulls

Alternatively: Are the Seahawks good enough to reach the Super Bowl?





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams Camp: Could Cam Akers hold out in 2024? - Turf Show Times

Could we be looking at a Cam Akers holdout in one year?