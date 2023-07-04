Dolphins Overalls released by FOCO

Our friends over at FOCO have released a fun and unique officially licensed Miami Dolphins product this week. Recent releases from FOCO have included baseball-related bib overalls, and now they are making the move into the NFL. You can check out the plaid Dophins overalls here.

The overalls have men’s and women’s versions. They range in sizes from S to 3XL for men and XS to 2XL for women. They are currently in a pre-order status, but you can put in your order using the buttons below. Both the men’s and women’s options are $70.

FOCO is also offering us a 15% discount for all non-overall items on the site. Use the promo code PHIN15 for your discount on all in-stock/non-pre-order items on the site. You can use it on shirts, backpacks, water bottles, bobble-heads, hats, and more.

Bib Features

All-over team-colored design: These overalls are covered in the official Miami Dolphins colors, so you can show your team spirit with pride.

Bold team logo display: The front of the overalls features a large team logo, so everyone will know who you’re rooting for.

Bib pocket: The bib pocket is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials.

Buckle closure: The buckle closure ensures a comfortable and adjustable fit.

Adjustable bib shoulder straps: The adjustable bib shoulder straps allow you to customize the fit for a comfortable and relaxed feel.

Two back pockets: Two back pockets provide even more storage space.

Sturdy and functional construction: These overalls are made of sturdy and functional woven polyester canvas that is lightweight and breathable.

Long pant legs: The long pant legs provide coverage and durability, so you can focus on cheering on your team without worrying about your outfit.

Bib Details

Material: Woven Polyester Canvas

Manufactured by FOCO

Officially licensed by the National Football League

Imported