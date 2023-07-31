NFL Top-100 2023: Jaylen Waddle voted as 44th-best player in the NFL

The NFL has continued releasing their annual Top-100 list for 2023, in which players themselves select the best players across the league.

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle was voted as the 44th-best player in the NFL this past season, marking his 2nd-consecutive appearance on the list. Waddle is the 9th receiver to make the list, ahead of names such as Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets (No. 74), Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 53), and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams (No. 47). Waddle snagged the 63rd spot on the list last year, and managed to improve by nearly 20 spots this year.

Waddle set the NFL on fire last season, catching 75 balls for 1,356 yards, and eight touchdowns. He led the league in yards per reception (18.1) and cemented his place as one of the league’s most explosive playmakers.

Jaylen Waddle in 2022:



- 75 catches

- 1,356 receiving yards (7th)

- 8 touchdowns (11th)

- 64.1% catch percentage

- 18.1 yards per reception (1st)



Voted by his peers as the 44th best player in the NFL. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/15dHbXVKX0 — Sumeet (@flameosumeet) August 1, 2023

The way voting works, is that each player selects 20 players who they feel are the best in the NFL. The player listed at No. 1 on that player’s list gets 20 points, the player listed at No. 2 gets 19 points, and so on and so forth. Though participation is voluntary, every player across the NFL is indeed surveyed, and the final list is comprised of the 100 players who received the most points in total across the league.

It’s safe to say that Waddle certainly has the respect of his peers after last season, and things should only get better from here. The Dolphins truly have one of the league’s best receivers, and long may his time in South Florida continue.

What do you think of Waddle’s ranking? Should he be higher? Lower? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!