Report: Former Miami Dolphins OL Jesse Davis to work out with the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have roughly $20 million left in cap space and may soon invest in the trenches.

Versatile offensive lineman Jesse Davis, who spent five of his six seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, will work out with the Colts on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Source: The #Colts are working out OL Jesse Davis tomorrow.



Versatile lineman who has 72 starts playing both guard and tackle, mostly with the #Dolphins from 2017-2021. pic.twitter.com/2yhfxJFutg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2023

Davis started 72 games in his five seasons with the Dolphins, spending time at right guard, right tackle, and left tackle. The former undrafted free agent allowed eight sacks and was called for four penalties while starting 16 games for Miami in 2021.

He played 58 snaps on special teams for the Steelers last season. The Colts allowed 60 sacks last season — second most behind the Denver Broncos. Former third-round draft pick Bernhard Raimann and former second-round pick Braden Smtih allowed a combined 14 sacks at tackle for the Colts last year.

Considering his limited snap count last season, Davis would serve as a depth signing capable of a spot-start due to his experience starting at three positions.