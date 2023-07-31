7/30/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; don’t sleep on Miami’s running backs!

Campaigns for four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook continue in South Florida, but don’t sleep on what the Miami Dolphins already have on the roster. Ninth-year tailback Raheem Mostert snapped a two-practice orange jersey streak for the defense with a strong performance in Sunday’s practice.

The former San Francisco 49ers running back hit the field on Monday sporting the orange jersey — his playlist played on the speakers while the team practiced in front of crowded bleachers.

Came to Dolphins camp. A wrestling match broke out. pic.twitter.com/M4epPvY0bb — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) July 31, 2023

Fellow running back Salvon Ahmed wore the orange jersey during OTAs. Fullback Alec Ingold earned it twice this offseason. Many want Cook in South Florida, but Mostert’s orange-jersey effort joins others suggesting Miami has enough firepower in the backfield.

Both Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season. Mostert looks to maintain his role as the team’s primary back after setting career highs in starts (14), attempts (181), yards (891), and receptions (31) while also finishing the 2022 season ranked No. 10 with 16 broken tackles.

Miami also drafted De’Von Achane in the third round of April’s draft. The addition of Cook could supercharge Miami’s offense — but there’s a case for using that money elsewhere while leaning on in-house options at running back.

Untitled Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert

