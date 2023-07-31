Dolphins remove Terron Armstead from PUP list as pads come on in training camp 2023

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been removed from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, clearing him to return to practice and begin working toward the 2023 regular season. The Dolphins held their fifth day of training camp and put on pads for the first time, with Armstead in attendance but not wearing pads and not taking part in the practice.

Armstead was a 2022 Pro Bowl selection after his first season with Miami. He missed four games during the year as he dealt with various injuries, including toe, knee, hip, and pectoral issues. He had arthroscopic surgery during the offseason on his knee.

Entering his 11th year, Armstead will return to the starting left tackle role he has played throughout his career. He was originally a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2013 and played nine years there before joining Miami. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls, but he has also struggled with injuries and missed playing time throughout his career, having never played every game in a season.

The Dolphins will likely look to control the number of repetitions and contact Armstead has throughout training camp and the preseason as they work to keep the veteran healthy for the result season.