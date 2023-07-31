 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins training camp 2023: Live updates as Miami adds pads for practice 5

Day five of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp will include pads for the first time. We keep up with all the action right here.

Pads are coming on for the first time this year as the Miami Dolphins continue their 2023 training camp period. Today’s practice is the second workout open to the public, allowing for fans to watch everything that is happening.

With the pads coming on, we should start to get a better idea of how the team will actually look in the fall. Practice should ramp up in intensity today and over the next few practices, leading toward the scrimmage on Saturday and the joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons next week.

Also, as we have noted previously, the X/Twitter list embeds are still broken, meaning we cannot insert our coverage list as we have in years past. Instead, we are manually updating the article below and are looking for a new way to make this a little more streamlined.

If you would like to check out the list, you can still see it on X - it just will not work as an embed.

Training camp updates:

(Fans are allowed to watch today’s practice, which should allow for live updates from the reporters in attendance as well.)

Miami’s 2023 remaining public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)
Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)
Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))
Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))
Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))

