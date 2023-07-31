Dolphins training camp 2023: Live updates as Miami adds pads for practice 5

Pads are coming on for the first time this year as the Miami Dolphins continue their 2023 training camp period. Today’s practice is the second workout open to the public, allowing for fans to watch everything that is happening.

With the pads coming on, we should start to get a better idea of how the team will actually look in the fall. Practice should ramp up in intensity today and over the next few practices, leading toward the scrimmage on Saturday and the joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons next week.

Also, as we have noted previously, the X/Twitter list embeds are still broken, meaning we cannot insert our coverage list as we have in years past. Instead, we are manually updating the article below and are looking for a new way to make this a little more streamlined.

If you would like to check out the list, you can still see it on X - it just will not work as an embed.

Make sure you join in the conversation about everything happening in the comments below.

Training camp updates:

(Fans are allowed to watch today’s practice, which should allow for live updates from the reporters in attendance as well.)

Day 5 of Dolphins training camp will be underway soon. Second consecutive practice with fans/live tweets pic.twitter.com/Ffj3PUrWL5 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

(For the record, he’s been doing this since last summer) https://t.co/44zHPVfCuH — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 31, 2023

First day of pads for the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/2pLoAmFRCD — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Raheem Mostert is your orange jersey player of the day from yesterday’s practice. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

First practice in pads. Players ready, fans ready…LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/Ti4vHIGb00 — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 31, 2023

Trill Williams is in a red, non-contact jersey for the second straight practice.



Brandon Jones is stretching with his teammates but not in uniform. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Raheem Mostert has the orange jersey today — and a look at Dolphins in pads for the first time in training camp. pic.twitter.com/gulrhRP2FJ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

My dawgs putting them pads on today! Fun fact: the physicality of the game is a top 3 favorite part for me, so definitely wish I was out there, but I’m winning right now wit this rehab! I’m up 3-0.

X told me just keep stackin these wins daily!



God is great! Y’all be blessed! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 31, 2023

Terron Armstead in uniform at Dolphins practice. Great news for Miami. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) July 31, 2023

You can barely see Armstead, but that’s him standing there in practice uniform but not wearing pads pic.twitter.com/MeioHH07Hk — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 31, 2023

That’s Terron Armstead (72) there in the middle during stretching. pic.twitter.com/B7oUe6ybsW — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) July 31, 2023

A little bit of QB work pic.twitter.com/jt9UNIPMn3 — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 31, 2023

Dolphins CB Nik Needham, who remains on PUP, continues to work on the side — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

The learning process pic.twitter.com/t0S4TtQXhu — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 31, 2023

Dolphins WR Freddie Swain is back after missing the last couple days of practice — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Some nice pass rush wins for some of your depth OL pieces early on with the pads. Saw nice sets from Rob Hunt, Feeney, Lamm and Isaiah Wynn (2) from the far side of the field. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

Okay Rob Hunt is mauling guys. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

Justin Bethel intercepts Skylar Thompson early in team drills. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Dolphins Training Camp, 2nd Day of practice open to Fans is fully underway! pic.twitter.com/P3YGG6B9VI — Nando Talk (@NandoTalk_) July 31, 2023

Raheem Mostert just got stonewalled and pancaked to the ground by undrafted rookie DT Brandon Pili for a run stuff. Pads are ON. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Brandon Pili just threw down Mostert and celebrated.



Pads are on. He got a talking to from coaches, after his celebration. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Dolphins DT Brandon Pili - 6-3, 319 - is a mountain-mover. Was all fired up after not-so-gently moving an OL on this first day in pads. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 31, 2023

David Long just stopped Tyreek in the backfield. He has good vision on developing plays. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Tyreek Hill dropped Tua's first throw in 11-on-11 work.



Brandon Pili looked stout on a TFL on Raheem Mostert. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Good running lane for De’von Achane to the left side. He gets about 8 running behind Geron Christian and Kion Smith. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Couple of LBs flashing during this current 11-11 session, including David Long speed into the backfield on the edge and Duke Riley flashing on a shallow out pattern to contest and ensure an incompletion. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

Jaelan Phillips just came screaming off the edge for a pressure on Tua. Then X and Holland converged on Tua’s pass but neither could down with it. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Phillips came free for a sack. Next play, Tua moves off the spot and displaces the defense to create a wide up Erik Ezukanma. EE catches it about 20 yards down field then takes off for a huge gain. His acceleration from standing still pops. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Elijah Huggins skies up in the air to catch a 25 yard reception from Skylar. Bethel got Mossed. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Cam Smith with a diving PBU on a crossing route to end the session. Good acceleration to close on the near hip. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

Oh man, Skylar Thompson threw a great deep ball to an open Jaylen Waddle, who had it go right through his hands.



Waddle and Tyreek Hill both with drops today. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Bethel has a bounce back rep as Cedrick Wilson tries him deep up the sideline, but Bethel pins him and shrinks Thompson’s window as the ball sails out of bounds — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Lovett with a mauling block on the edge to spring a big run from Raheem. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

Raheem picks his way through some nice push from a combination of blocks – Eichenberg and Lamm stood out. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Tua rips a timing throw to Smythe down the middle for a chunk of yards. Nice rhythm. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Nice series for Tua here as now pressure gets in but he quickly finds his outlet, Ezukanma…who again has some moves the moment the ball hits his hands — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Cam Smith came to play again. Triggers on a short route and makes a near interception with pressure coming from the other side. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

Dolphins DBs are all over these passes today. Cam Smith nearly comes away with an INT on a Mike White pass — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 31, 2023

Ogbah pressured White on a throw that ended up incomplete. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

White to Berrios for a slant for 16 ish yards. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Let’s get week ✌️started off strong pic.twitter.com/TfVnMWXqto — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 31, 2023

Tua steps up around a pressure from Chubb and throws to a spot where Tyrek intersects for a pick up of about 10. Anticipation and pocket movement on display there. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Freddie Swain gets in on the action on a catch-and-run from Tua after missing a few practices. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Defense just converged quickly on a screen pass to Achane. Unit pursuing fast. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Jerome Baker sees a screen from a mile away and cuts it down in the backfield — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Zach Sieler gets a would-be sack, beating Dan Feeney. This man continues to make plays up front in camp. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah and Zach Sieler are all getting pressure in the first day of Dolphins padded training camp practice. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 31, 2023

Zach Sieler with a sack of Skylar, who throws the ball for a completion. But Dan Feeney would have allowed the sack. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Got to talk to @DeionSanders yesterday & that always keep a big smile on my face! Even in the quick moments like that when he calls to chop it up, I learn so much! Love you man — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 31, 2023

UNO ➡️ Smythe quick out route pic.twitter.com/yUMUrdCro8 — Kash $$ (@KashMon96052351) July 31, 2023

TUA finds Hill on a deep out pic.twitter.com/LFf2OaQ8gz — Kash $$ (@KashMon96052351) July 31, 2023

Terron Armstead is indeed off the physically unable to performe list, effective today. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 31, 2023

Chubb runs the arc with a crafty little dip move for what would’ve been a hit on Skylar as he was in his throwing motion. Peels off and Thompson completes to Ahmed. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

So DC Vic Fangio is acting as a ref without officials here. Just threw a flag and motioned for a false start. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Phillips sets the edge then works back inside to team up with Baker for a stop on an Ahmed run.



Both Chubb and Phillips have been outstanding in both the run and pass game, but in this instance particularly looking at the edge/run game. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Tua fires to Sanders who has the ball on him once he clears the defender off his break. Tua’s timing is on point today. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Tua with a 16 yard reception to Braylon Sanders on a slant. Perfect pass. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa continues to be lethal in the middle of the field. He slices and dices the seams and has since Day 1. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 31, 2023

They haven't had the timing just right yet but 1 has thrown a few really nice hole shots beyond 20 yards to drop it in overtop of a squatting corner outside. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

Christian Wilkins just burst through the OL and wrapped up a ball carrier for a TFL — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Christian Wilkins completely blows up a run, secures the TFL (without tackling to the ground) and gives the offense a Dikembe Mutombo finger wag. pic.twitter.com/VjnsgUzExV — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Bradley Chubb forces a throwaway by Mike White. Front seven getting after it currently. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Some good reps from the DL today. Josiah Bronson just came from the backside to tag Mostert for a run stuff — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

David Long getting ACTIVE. Back-to-back run stuffs. Great reads, pursuit. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

David Long out here thumping.



This is something Elandon Roberts would do to set the tone.



Hitters wanna hit — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Looks like a miscommunication between Tua and Tyreek on deep throw. Hill cut inside as Tagovailoa threw toward sideline. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Can Smith is in a great position to pull in a Tua interception along the left sideline and doesn’t even make an effort for it. Got twisted up, but he saw it. Go get it. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Thompson shoots one down the middle to Waddle, who goes high into the air to pluck it and survives the ground with a big gainer — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Big gain off the left side for Myles Gaskin, who might’ve beat the defense to the edge — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Saubert and Geron Christian pave a path for Gaskin running wide. He was 20 yards into the defense before first contact — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Myles Gaskin with a 25 yard run to the left side. Boss run of the day. Great line block on outside zone run.



I’ve learned not to sleep on Gaskin. I’ve seen him left for dead plenty and he pops back up like “I’m still alive!” — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Liam with a nice kickout block on Phillips to give Raheem some room in the middle. Been a good day for Eichenberg, from 1on1s through team — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Bradley Chubb with a sack of Tua. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Vic Fangio just threw a late flag and called for holding on Xavien Howard. So no conspiring for the defense. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 31, 2023

Achane finds some room after a little hesi-step at the point. Higgins a nice block at the point. Been a good day for the rookie TE. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2023

Affirmation for Elijah Higgins interest…looks like there’s a plan for a role here ☺️ — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) July 31, 2023

I like Kendall Lamm at LT. He’s swingman No. 1. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

David Long has been as physical as permitted by law at Dolphins training camp practice today — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 31, 2023

David Long thumps Salvon Ahmed in the backfield — he, Bradley Chubb and Cam Smith been on one today — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 31, 2023

Christian Wilkins with a sack of Tua. Broke through the line like a hot knife going through butter. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 31, 2023

Noted dawg Jevon Holland with a breakup on the final play of Monday drills. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 31, 2023

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead has been activated off PUP list. He isn’t practicing today yet but he was back on the field with his jersey on getting active rehab as he gets back to full strength following knee clean-up surgery this offseason.



Great news — leader of Dolphins OL. pic.twitter.com/EvrtmAF9Xw — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 31, 2023

Miami’s 2023 remaining public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)

Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))