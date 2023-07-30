7/30/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; a DB claims the award

The “next man up” mentality that is needed in professional sports will be imperative for the Miami Dolphins to embody this season — especially with star acquisition Jalen Ramsey already undergoing a surgery that will keep him out until at least December according to multiple reports.

One defensive player is already putting in the work to mitigate the loss of Ramsey as best as possible. At today’s training camp session open to the media and fans, defensive back Kader Kohou was seen donning the orange threads that are given to the previous session’s best practice performer.

Kohou — an undrafted free agent rookie last season — stepped up big time in 2022 while replacing the injured Byron Jones for the entire year. This season, he will need to do the same to fill the hole left by Ramsey’s knee injury.

He outperformed all expectations set forth by fans and media members alike.

So, if anyone is up to the challenge of replacing the All-Pro stud Ramsey, the man nicknamed “Darth Kader” should be.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!