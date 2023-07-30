Dolphins activate Isaiah Wynn from PUP list

The Miami Dolphins announced the activation from the physically-unable-to-perform list of tackle Isaiah Wynn. Miami signed Wynn in the offseason, adding the former New England Patriots’ offensive linemen in free agency, looking to create competition with Austin Jackson at right tackle or provide depth behind Terron Armstead at left tackle. Wynn, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, was injured working on his own prior to the season. He is now cleared to begin practicing with the team.

Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner, and cornerback Nik Needham remain on the PUP list.

Wynn was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2018. After a town Achilles tendon caused him to miss his rookie season, he primarily worked as the team’s left tackle for three years before playing guard and right tackle in 2020 and 2021. He has played in 43 games, starting 40 of them.

The Dolphins return to the practice field on Sunday after a day off during their 2023 training camp period. Fans are allowed to attend the practice, the first time the team has held a public practice this year.