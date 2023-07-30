Dolphins training camp 2023: Live updates from practice 4 as fans return for first public workout

The Miami Dolphins return to the practice field on Sunday, continuing their 2023 training camp period. They also welcome fans into the training facility for the first time, opening the workout to the public. We will continue to keep up with all the action here in our live update thread.

Today will also introduce the newest Dolphins player, cornerback Eli Apple. Miami signed Apple on Saturday, adding a veteran cornerback to the roster after Jalen Ramsey was injured and is not expected to return until December. Apple and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have a history of trash-talking each other, making their in-camp battles as teammates as a potentially must-watch aspect of the practices.

Training camp updates:

(Fans are allowed to watch today’s practice, which should allow for live updates from the reporters in attendance as well.)

Day 2… not feeling great but about to attack this day! God bless — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 30, 2023

Finding out quick through this new journey, some days are jus simply easier than others & some are harder than others…

Wish I could practice out there wit the guys for the fans today



Jus gotta keep goin tho! No excuses, no soft shit! Jus WORK! Let’s go!



I’m up 2 on rehab — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 30, 2023

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is here at team facility following Friday’s torn meniscus surgery. He was on terrace overlooking practice field this AM sporting crutches & in team meetings.



Ramsey won’t be on field for Dolphins for a while but remains a key presence around the team. pic.twitter.com/c9V13h6cli — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 30, 2023

Zach Thomas, on the verge of being inducted into the Hall of Fame: “I finally got that win.” pic.twitter.com/fMl5noYgXb — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 30, 2023

Zach Thomas getting emotional at his press conference in Miami ahead of his HOF induction. He says one tip he might follow to avoid crying at the induction speech is to look at feet and not eyes. pic.twitter.com/7RP5j28j8O — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 30, 2023

Zach Thomas said his kids are just excited for today about getting a picture with Tua and Tyreek.



“They are big Tua fans,” Thomas said. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 30, 2023

You can at least understand the Dolphins approach in sense they have 2 backs in top 12 per carry average last year & a blazing rookie and are in 2024 cap hell. But the way it has played out, with Dolphins passively showing interest for more than 5 months, has been a bit unusual https://t.co/4ftWgUIiou — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 30, 2023

Every time he didn’t make the HoF, Zach Thomas told his family they “could vent for a day” but he doesn’t need to hear it after that.



So many players deserved the honor, Thomas didn’t feel right saying he deserved it more than anyone who was selected — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 30, 2023

Zach on the moment he first started thinking he might be a HOFer pic.twitter.com/HwdNEkpOup — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 30, 2023

First Dolphins training camp practice open to fans. We’ll have some live tweets of Day 4 soon. pic.twitter.com/NiGcZ2UGmh — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

Dolphins fans show up for first open practice pic.twitter.com/rJD5j0PV8u — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) July 30, 2023

Ok, NOW football is back pic.twitter.com/gnOizfitwS — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 30, 2023

Zach Thomas walks on the practice field just before the players, who get big applause before a big ‘Let’s go, Dol-phins!” chant pic.twitter.com/4k8kJMOjo1 — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 30, 2023

Dolphins come out to raucous cheers from fans and Zach Thomas pumps up the crowd pic.twitter.com/EkLJ8Q067X — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

The Dolphins run out to greet the fans at first training camp practice open to fans. pic.twitter.com/Tnh2Wn4EP0 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 30, 2023

Dolphins CB Kader Kohou is sporting the orange jersey today. Much deserved (and he got some CRANK in the speakers)



Trill Williams is in a red non-contact jersey. Hasn’t been in team drills but we’ll see if that changes today. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

Eli Apple has #33 for Miami Dolphins for the moment pic.twitter.com/kKLd9YoXrc — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 30, 2023

Dolphins LB Jalean Phillips is back at practice after sitting out Friday's session with an apparent leg injury — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

No better person to welcome our fans to training camp than our Hall of Famer ZACH THOMAS! pic.twitter.com/ToFYfRLp9y — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2023

There’s Eli Apple in front of Brandon Jones https://t.co/vAF78dOmVi pic.twitter.com/nlTnMRKB7A — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told me they talked w/ Tyreek Hill before signing Eli Apple. Hill welcomed it & “it’s just social media trash talk.”



McDaniel’s looking forward to 1 on 1s: “Both sides know there will be trash talked if you allow other side to win.”



Interview on NFL+: pic.twitter.com/mWoGXm9orH — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 30, 2023

Dolphins CB Nik Needham, who remains on the PUP, continues to work on the side as he's done during the first week of training camp — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

QBs doing their thing. Btw don’t discount the footwork Tua displays. We saw this come in handy in 11 on 11 drills Friday, and it should come in handy in games pic.twitter.com/2bebfSXtFS — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 30, 2023

The vibes are on point for #BackTogetherWeekend pic.twitter.com/o1zJhLiaLy — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2023

Dolphins OL Isaiah Wynn is practicing on his first day off PUP — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

Brandon Jones and Trill Williams wearing the red non-contact jerseys for the first time today. We’ll see what their level of participation is pic.twitter.com/iryYxyqmmH — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 30, 2023

Slow motion better than no motion! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 30, 2023

Dolphins rookie CB Cam Smith is, shall we say, feeding off the energy of the first fans appearance of training camp pic.twitter.com/vQJYSVxFa8 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 30, 2023

Don't see the following Dolphins at practice:



Jalen Ramsey (meniscus)

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Freddie Swain

Keion Crossen — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2023

Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson pic.twitter.com/T0qBYm90Oj — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 30, 2023

Miami’s 2023 public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Sunday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)

Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))