Dolphins training camp 2023: Live updates from practice 4 as fans return for first public workout

Day four of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp is here. We keep you updated with the latest.

By Kevin Nogle Updated
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins return to the practice field on Sunday, continuing their 2023 training camp period. They also welcome fans into the training facility for the first time, opening the workout to the public. We will continue to keep up with all the action here in our live update thread.

Today will also introduce the newest Dolphins player, cornerback Eli Apple. Miami signed Apple on Saturday, adding a veteran cornerback to the roster after Jalen Ramsey was injured and is not expected to return until December. Apple and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have a history of trash-talking each other, making their in-camp battles as teammates as a potentially must-watch aspect of the practices.

Also, as we have noted previously, the X/Twitter list embeds are still broken, meaning we cannot insert our coverage list as we have in years past. Instead, we are manually updating the article below and are looking for a new way to make this a little more streamlined.

Make sure you join in the conversation about everything happening in the comments below.

Training camp updates:

(Fans are allowed to watch today’s practice, which should allow for live updates from the reporters in attendance as well.)

Miami’s 2023 public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Sunday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Monday, July 31 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)
Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)
Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))
Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))
Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))

