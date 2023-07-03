Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill land on PFF’s top-25 most open wide receivers list

It feels like just yesterday when Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was throwing to a wide receiver corps that ranked among the worst in the NFL at creating separation. During the 2020 season, Tua was trying to thread needles to the likes of DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins, Lynn Bowden Jr., and a stable of other unproven wide receivers.

Parker and Williams finished the 2020 season tied for third worst in the entire NFL at creating separation at 2.1 yards. 2021 wasn’t much better. But then, Miami swapped Brian Flores with Mike McDaniel and made a handful of personal changes that benefited the Dolphins and their young quarterback.

Now, Miami has not one, but two #elite wide receivers in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Two speedsters that can create separation with ease and, at least according to one stat, rank among some of the league’s top-25 wide receivers at getting open. But they’re a little bit further down the list than I imagined.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ranked 13th among his peers with a 56.4% open-target %. Some of the noticeable receivers ahead of him included San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (56.6%), Kansas City Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster (57.8%), and Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s Chris Godwin (58%).

As for Jaylen Waddle, he ranked 20th on PFF’s list with a 52.9% open-target %. This was better than Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (52.4%) and Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans (52.3%).

The wide receiver at the top of PFF’s list was Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett who was open on a staggering 67.5% of his targets.

What are your thoughts on Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle heading into the season? Do you think they’ll be more open than they were a season ago with some new offensive firepower? Let us know in the comments section below!