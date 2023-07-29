Report: Miami Dolphins signing veteran cornerback Eli Apple to 1-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran corner Eli Apple to a one-year deal, as per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Of course, this addition comes just days after the news that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey would undergo knee surgery, ruling him out until December.

Since being drafted to the NFL in 2016, Apple has played for four different teams (New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals), starting 78 games. He’ll bring a lot of experience to Miami’s locker room, which should help some of the younger players in Miami’s secondary, such as Kader Kohou and Cam Smith, find their feet.

Also, it’s worth noting that Apple has a history of beef with Miami’s’ very own Tyreek Hill.

The two have shot words at each other since they faced off in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, with Hill lining up for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Apple for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hill took to Twitter to express his feelings on Apple’s signing, so we’ll see how this plays out. Hopefully, both players can put their differences aside, and come together to push this team to a Super Bowl.

