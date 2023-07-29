The Phinsiders List Of 2023 Miami Dolphins Offensive Stat Leader

Earlier this week I asked the following questions- “Which Miami Dolphins players will lead the team in some of the most important individual stats? Some are assumed, such as Tua leading the team in passing yardage. Then there are the others- Who will lead the team in rushing, both attempts and yardage? Who will lead the team in receiving, both receptions and yards? Who will lead the team in rushing touchdowns? Who will lead the team in receiving touchdowns? Who will lead the team in total yardage and or total touchdowns?”

Below are the few answers we got for this one-

Alpha6 gave a nice breakdown.

Who will lead the team in rushing, both attempts and yardage? - Mostert Who will lead the team in receiving, both receptions and yards? - Hill Who will lead the team in rushing touchdowns? - Mostert Who will lead the team in receiving touchdowns? - Waddle Who will lead the team in total yardage and or total touchdowns? - Tua

Ditto for Blaze453!

Total yards Hill Rec yards Hill Catches Hill TDs Waddle Rush yard’s Wilson Yards per reception Waddle Ypc Achane

Dolfriend came up with their own list of stats.

Who will lead the team in Pre-snap Penalties? Eichenberg Who will lead the team in Prayer? Tua Who will lead the team in Humor? McDanielWho will lead the team to the Super Bowl? Tua LFG!

Well while that was a good list from all three of you I hope that participation in these beings to tick up as we get closer to the season. Perhaps having a lot better questions to ask will help.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite comments (and even some that I disagree with) be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The questions post will be posted during the week with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening as well as other random evenings.