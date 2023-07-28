Miami Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.: My goal this whole offseason is to show that I can play

Cedrick Wilson Jr., coming off a big year, joined the Miami Dolphins to be featured in Mike McDaniel’s scheme — that changed when All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill became available during the 2022 offseason.

Hill and former first-round pick Jaylen Waddle saw a combined 287 targets — 76 percent of a passing offense that ranked sixth with an average of 261.1 yards per game last season.

Mike Gesicki and Trent Sherfield absorbed another 103 pass attempts — but those are now available after both left for division rivals in free agency. Wilson, active for 15 games, saw just 18 targets in 2022.

“I feel like this offseason I definitely locked more into the playbook so I can go out there and just play with a faster twitch and not just seem like I’m confused and running around,” Wilson said on Friday.

Wilson joined the Dolphins after earning career-high targets (61), receptions (45), yards (602), and touchdowns (6) with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. The fifth-year receiver didn’t let a bumpy first-impression impact his training entering year two in South Florida.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I use negatives to go into my training,” Wilson said. “I just go out in the offseason, I train like I normally do, make sure I’m eating right and working out. Just make sure the best ability is availability and making sure I’m staying healthy. When the ball come’s my way, what I do best is catch it.”

Miami inked Wilson to a three-year deal, and the former Boise State receiver was mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Wilson ignored the noise and had no doubts about sticking with the Dolphins.

“I’m definitely happy to be here,” Wilson said. “I mean, my mindset when I left Dallas was to come here and put my best foot forward. I feel like maybe

“I fell short of that last year and that’s my goal this whole offseason is to show that I can play.”