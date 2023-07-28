Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets, calls joining Dolphins a possible ‘Cinderella story’

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook has begun visiting teams, looking to find where the four-time Pro Bowler will play in 2023. Since being released by the Minnesota Vikings this summer, Cook has made statements and social media posts that seem to indicate a desire to return to his native South Florida and play for the Miami Dolphins. His first visit, however, is with Miami’s AFC East rivals, the New York Jets.

“I think they are pretty high,” Cook said on Friday during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football when asked about the odds of him signing with the Jets. “I think they are in a position of a team that’s building something special and I want to be a part of something special as a player. I want to add to just whatever they’ve got going on. I think the possibility is high right now, of getting things done.”

"I think we're in a position with a team that's building something special, and I want to be a part of something special... I wanna add to whatever they've got going on."

Cook explained he is looking for “a great vibe” when he meets with the Jets, or any team.

The Jets were not the only team Cook talked about on GMFB, however, as he discussed playing for his hometown team. “I’m still weighing my options,” Cook explained. “This thing is not over. You know, playing for my hometown would mean so much for me, my community, my family, just everything around it. It’s a Cinderella story. It’s something that could be so much joy to the city and I know what I can bring to the city. It would be big for the city and myself.”

And, Cook was not done. Appearing on CBS Sports HQ on Friday, Cook told Jaclyn DeAugustino, “[The Dolphins] are in the mix. As you said, that’s my home town. Always being home is always good, especially for me. That’s my city. I love my city. I love giving back to my city, to the community, to the kids, and everything about it. They are right there at the top of the list too.”

"They right there at the top of the list too."



Dalvin Cook says the Miami Dolphins are a top spot for him for the 2023 NFL season.

Cook did say on CBS Sports the Jets “could probably be a superteam” if they were to add him to Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense, but it seems like he would still like to land with the Dolphins, despite visiting the Jets this weekend.

During the GMFB appearance, Cook explained he is someone who typically likes to take his time with an offer, talk to his agent and talk to his family before making a decision. The Jets likely would have to blow him away with their offer for him to immediately sign a contract. They have the early edge in having Cook in their building and getting a chance to show him the vibes he wants to find. But, it does not sound like Cook is in a hurry to make a final decision and he is still considering the Dolphins a possible landing spot.