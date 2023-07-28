Jalen Ramsey Injury Update: Dolphins CB undergoes surgery to fully repair his meniscus, keeping him out of action until December

The world stopped yesterday afternoon when Dolphins fans first got word that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury. It felt like days before we finally got word that the veteran cornerback would have an MRI done, which later revealed the meniscus injury that would sideline the cornerback for the start of the season.

Still, many hoped that he would be back sooner rather than later. Head Coach Mike McDaniel felt otherwise.

“He (Ramsey) will be having surgery at 1 PM today. The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple of things that could occur in the surgery, so the exact timeline is to be determined. What I can tell you is I don’t think the beginning of the regular season is a part of the scenario. How deep into the season depends on what happens today.”

With his surgery scheduled for 1 PM EST, we knew it was only a matter of time before we’d hear how long Ramsey would be out, and now according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, we have confirmation.

#Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey did, in fact, undergo a full meniscus repair this morning, sources say, knocking him out until December.



While it takes him off the field for the first half of 2023, it is the best long-term health option for Ramsey. It likely lengthens his career. pic.twitter.com/i6j7OUhIZl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2023

This is a huge blow for Miami’s defense — one of which looked to take a massive step forward in 2023. Without Ramsey until December, the Dolphins will undoubtedly look to add veteran depth via free agency. However, it’s some of the younger players on the roster that Vic Fangio and Co. will turn to in hopes of keeping the ship afloat.

Young players like second-round draft pick Cam Smith and second-year undrafted free agent Kader Kohou are the first two defensive backs that come to mind. Mike McDaniel said Kohou was determined to build upon his impressive rookie campaign. And although Smith is still getting his feet wet, his physicality and ability to play both inside and out should be exactly what the Dolphins need through the first few weeks of the season.

Additionally, Noah Igbinoghene — the former first-round pick — has a chance to make a name for himself in a new defense. And let’s not forget veterans Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Justin Bethel, and Trill Williams.

No one can deny that the Dolphins' defense has taken a massive blow only two days into camp, but with so many talented players on the roster and depth in the secondary, the season is not over for Mike McDaniel’s team.

“If I’m holding my breath for the chargers and everyone else to shed a tear for us, I’d be holding my breath. It’s an invaluable lesson. You can turn a perceived negative into a positive if your mind is right and try to attack today and not yesterday.” - Mike McDaniel.

What are your thoughts on Jalen Ramsey fully repairing his meniscus? Who do you believe steps up in his absence? Which free agent cornerback would you bring in to help with depth? Let us know in the comments section below!